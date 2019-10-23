Mary Stampley, Micah Stampley’s Daughter, Dies at 15

Mary Stampley, the daughter of Micah and Heidi Stampley, has died tragically at the age of 15. Mary’s cause of death has not been made public.

The sad news was broken on Micah Stampley’s Facebook page around midnight on October 22. The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that the Stampley family would like to announce the passing of their 15-year-old daughter, Mary Stampley. Please keep their family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they deal with this traumatic event.” The press release added that Mary Stampley died “due to complications with a seizure.” The exact cause of the seizure was not revealed.

Mary Stampley is survived by her parents, as well as her five brothers, Brandon, Micah II, Adam, David and Desmond.

The Stampley family lives in Fayetteville, Georgia. Micah Stampley burst on to the music scene with his 2005 album, “The Songbook of Micah.” Stampley’s work is a regular feature on the Billboard gospel charts and has been nominated in the past for Stellar Awards as well as Dove Awards.

In addition to his singing career, the Stampley family operates a coffee shop, Orleans Brews and Beignets, in the town. On his official website, Micah Stampley refers to his wife as his “anointed songwriter.” Stampley released his last work, the single, “Fire & Rain,” in May 2019.

Praying for Micah and Heidi Stampley and family at the news of the heartbreaking loss of their 15 year old daughter, Mary Stampley. #heartcry pic.twitter.com/1MZZo4VL0o — Ms. Carol P (@CRPowell2) October 23, 2019

Micah Stampley is no stranger to tragedy. In 1992, his brother Robert, 19, was shot dead, while in 1994, his brother Nathaniel, 21, was also lost to gun violence, according to a feature on the singer. Micah Stampley credits his faith with keeping him away from violence saying, “Once my heart turned toward God for good and I answered His call with “YES” everything changed. Not just saying yes with my mouth, but saying it with my heart; my “YES” changed the coarse of my life!”

