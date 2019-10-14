Adelaide Cervantes: ‘Hamilton’ Star Miguel Cervantes’ Daughter Dies at Age 3

Adelaide Grace Cervantes, the 3-year-old daughter of “Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes, died on Sunday, October 13, in Chicago, her family says. Miguel Cervantes plays the titular role in the hit musical in Chicago. The actor and his wife, Kelly Cervantes, announced the sad news via Instagram, less than a week after they were forced to put Adelaide into hospice care.

Adelaide had been suffering from seizures since she was 7 months old, according to her parents. Doctors determined that the seizures were a result of epilepsy, and diagnosed her with Infantile Spasms (IS), when she was just 9 months old, her parents said.

Kelly, who documented Adelaide’s journey on her blog, Inchstones, worked with the Citizens United for Research Epilepsy (CURE) to raise money for research to find a cure, posted a black and white photo of her daughter’s room with the caption, “The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after.”

Miguel and Kelly Cervantes said in a statement on Sunday, “The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning. She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time.”

Miguel and Kelly Cervantes also have a son, Jackson, whom Kelly credits for keeping up her spirits throughout Adelaide’s illness. She told People, “He is what keeps me strong. He runs around this house and brings an energy that we need. And he needs us. We might be going through the worst thing ever, but he is the one that gets us up when we are just fighting emotionally to get out of bed.”

Miguel, who is planning to take a break from performing the role of Alexander Hamilton in Lin Manuel-Miranda’s famous musical production in Chicago, said of his daughter’s devastating sickness, “I’m never going to ask why these things happen and oh, I’d give away all that I have to have Adelaide here. But without her condition, we would have never met the strong and amazing people we are surrounded by right now. We have been giving this platform to talk about Infantile Spasms and epilepsy. And we have been given this platform to tell people about Adelaide. And that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

