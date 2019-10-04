Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Famous Musician in LA

Miley Cyrus was spotted locking lips with musician Cody Simpson on Thursday at a Backyard Bowls eatery in Los Angeles.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the two are seen kissing after a “serious conversation.”

TMZ writes, “We’re told the two appeared to be having a pretty serious conversation before Miley moved over to sit on his lap, and before long their PDA escalated to a make-out session.”

Sources tell E! that the two ran into the grocery store to grab a “quick drink and some sushi”. As soon as they saw people watching them, they rushed out.

They Have Been Friends for Years

This is by far the first time Cody and Miley have been seen together. In fact, the two are good friends.

In a 2015 interview, Cody shared of Miley, “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff – trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

They were spotted spending time together in 2014, while Miley was dating Patrick Schwarzenegger, and then again one year later when Cody was dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Cody Previously Dated Gigi Hadid

Cody and Miley have both been in serious relationships with other celebs.

Cody was dating Gigi Hadid before the couple called it quits in May 2015 after over a year together. In an interview with DuJour, Cody explained the cause of the breakup, saying, “I love my ex-girlfriend, I always will… It was an amicable, mutual decision, and we still talk every now and then, but the highly publicized thing made me uncomfortable. Going out to dinner and there being all this paparazzi and stuff…. as soon as we split I had the realization that I was straying away from who I was as a whole person. I want to keep it low key, and focus on my music.”

Miley, meanwhile, seems to have moved on from her recent fling with Kaitlynn Carter, who she reportedly split from two weeks ago.

In August 2019, Cyrus and Carter were spotted kissing during a trip to Lake Como. Just one week prior, Carter and Brody Jenner had decided to “amicably separate”. An eyewitness told ET at the time, “They were not trying to hide it at all… There were other people sitting by the pool.” The source added, “They were fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them… They even got a couple of massages at the hotel.”

It was just a few hours after pictures of Cyrus and Carter were released that a rep for Cyrus released a statement saying, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time… Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

READ NEXT: National Taco Day at Taco Bell 2019

