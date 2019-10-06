Can You Watch ‘Mr. Robot’ Season 4 on Amazon, Netflix or Hulu?

The Season 4 premiere of Mr. Robot, called “Unauthorized,” airs tonight on the USA Network. But will your favorite streaming channels have options for watching the episode too? Here’s a quick look at what we know so far.

‘Mr. Robot’ Season 4 Will Not Be Available on Netflix

Sadly, Mr. Robot Season 4 is not available on Netflix, one of the most popular streaming services. In fact, none of the seasons of Mr. Robot are available on this streaming service.

‘Mr. Robot’ Season 4 Will Be Available to Stream on Hulu Live

Meanwhile, you can watch Mr. Robot Season 4 on Hulu. But it’s only available if you have Hulu Live, which has a monthly price on top of your Hulu subscription.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Mr. Robot’ Season 4Will Be on Amazon in the U.S. & U.K., But Not Live

Mr. Robot Season 4 will also be available on Amazon in both the U.S. and the U.K., but it won’t be online at the same time that it airs on the USA Network.

In the UK, Mr. Robot Season 4 will have new episodes on Amazon Prime Video UK on Monday, October 7, after it has premiered and aired in the U.S. New episodes will be posted less than 24 hours after they air on the USA Network in the U.S. They’re “Amazon Exclusive” in the UK, so Amazon Prime members should be able to watch them for free over there.

As for in the U.S., it’s not quite clear when they’ll be posted to Amazon, but they will be available for an additional purchase. Seasons 1-3 are available now for free if you have Amazon Prime. But if you want the new episodes, you’ll have to buy them. They won’t be free on Amazon Prime for several months or more.

In previous seasons, new episodes were posted to Amazon in the U.S. the day after they aired on the USA Network. In fact, Amazon.com used to note during Season 3: “Customers who pre-order Season 3 of Mr. Robot on Amazon Video will receive each episode the day after broadcast. The first episode is available October 12, 2017 on Amazon Video. With TV Season Pass, new episodes become available as soon as possible after their original network air date (usually the following day).”

That particular message is no longer listed on Amazon’s Mr. Robot page. But if Amazon continues the same schedule it used for previous years, then new episodes will be posted by midnight or later the day after they air in the U.S. You’ll just have to pay extra to see them. You can also go here on Amazon, click “More Purchase Options,” and buy the TV Season Pass for Season 4 ($24.99 for HD and $16.99 for SD.) If you do this, the episodes will be delivered to you as soon as they’re available. But there’s no guarantee provided by Amazon about when those new episodes will be posted.

If your heart is set on live streaming while the show is airing on the USA Network, your best options are Hulu With Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV. FuboTV and Sling TV both have seven-day free trial offers that you can use if you want to test the services.

