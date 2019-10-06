‘Mr. Robot’ Season 4 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is the Show On Tonight?

After nearly two long years of waiting, the Season 4 premiere of Mr. Robot is finally here on the USA Network. The episode premieres tonight, Sunday, October 6, 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about watching tonight’s premiere.

‘Mr. Robot’ Returns Tonight After Two Years

Season 4’s premiere is back nearly two years after Season 3 premiered. The Season 3 premiere happened on October 11, 2017. At the time, we thought Season 4 would return about a year later. But now, nearly two years later, the show is back, premiering tonight, October 6, 2019.

DATE: The episode premieres tonight, Sunday, October 6, 2019.

TIME: The episode will premiere at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central). Tonight’s episode will last three minutes longer, ending at 11:03 p.m. Eastern. This actually isn’t unusual. The season 3 premiere went seven minutes long.

TV CHANNEL: USA – To find what channel USA is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel USA Network is on for you.

Preview for Tonight’s Episode

Tonight’s episode is called “Unauthorized.” The synopsis reads: “During the Christmas season, Elliott and Mr. Robot make their return; Darlene deals with real trouble; Tyrell is bored; Dom becomes paranoid.”

This is going to be a great season, even though it’s the final season for the series. Fans aren’t ready to let the series go, but they’re ready to get some of the many questions resolved.

Here are some previews for the new season.

If you don’t remember what happened in Season 3, these recap videos might help.

A lot happened in the Season 3 finale. Here’s a quick refresher.

We learned that yes, Angela really is Price’s daughter, as crazy as that sounds.

At the end of the episode, a surprise character showed up to talk with Darlene. It was Vera, a character we hadn’t seen since Season 1.

We haven’t seen him since Elliot broke him out of prison with a finely executed hack, after Vera realized that Elliot was the one that put him in prison in the first place. But Vera also killed Elliot’s girlfriend, Shayla. He’s one of the few people who have outwitted Elliot and now he’s back.

We also learned a lot when Darlene and Elliot had their big talk in the finale. All this time, Elliot has talked about how his dad pushed him out of the window, resulting in Elliot breaking his arm. But astute fans might remember the flashback when Elliot was in the hospital as a boy, and how caring his dad was. His dad even offered to forego his own health costs so he could pay for Elliot.

According to Darlene, Elliot went crazy, started swinging a bat around, and leaped out the window himself.

As for Whiterose’s project, that’s still a big mystery. On one hand, Angela believes (or believed) that Whiterose really was working on an experiment that could bring the past back and bring people back to life. Angela got some kind of proof and bought in wholeheartedly. But Whiterose told Price — and Price later told Angela during the finale — that none of this was true. She was just a pawn, a tool used to get back at Price. So Price believes that Whiterose is delusional and can’t do what she claims at all.

Whiterose’s “boyfriend” seemed to believe that she could do it, though, and he committed suicide believing it. Whiterose voiced the opinion that she could while saying goodbye to him on the phone and referencing how she would go looking for him someday in the future, but not in this life.

As far as that LHC device from the Season 3 premiere, a QR code led to a discussion about a secret particle collider being built in New Jersey. So that’s what we saw in the premiere last season.

Elliot also succeeded in undoing the hack, but why? It was Mr. Robot who saved the keys that made undoing the hack possible. Elliot originally did the hack to help bring down the establishment, but he later said in a monologue during Season 3 that he felt like he had done too much and tipped the scales too far. Maybe he thought the powers that controlled E-Corp were even worse than E-Corp, or that the whole thing was orchestrated by the higher-ups.

Whatever the case, he’s now undone the hack and decrypted E-Corp’s files. All those financial records are back (including everyone’s debts.) Elliot did say that the silver lining was that the hack revealed who the key players are, and now he’s going to go after them.

