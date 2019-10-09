‘Nancy Drew’ Premiere: Time, Channel & Cast for Tonight

Tonight is the series premiere of Nancy Drew on The CW. The series is about an 18-year-old Nancy Drew who returns to sleuthing after the tragic death of her mother. It’s a more mature version of the story with a decidedly Riverdale like flair to it. You’ll likely want to watch the series live as it airs, so here are all the details.

AIR DATE & TIME: The Nancy Drew series premiere airs tonight, Wednesday, October 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) for an hour. This is the time it premieres in the United States. In other countries, the premiere time may be different.

TV CHANNEL: To find out what channel Nancy Drew is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel The CW is on for you.

About the Series

The synopsis reads: “When a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene; the teens must team up to clear their own names.”

The series begins with Nancy dealing with her mother’s tragic death and trying to get her life back on track. Then she’s pulled into investigating a socialite’s murder, and she won’t be able to stay away from sleuthing for long.

The next episode, airing next week, will be called “The Secret of the Old Morgue.”

Kennedy McMann plays the lead role of Nancy Drew. McMann’s previous credits include an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2018 where she played Carol Solomon. She also starred in one episode of Gone in 2017 as Sara Moreland. She was a production assistant on the short Deceive in 2015.

It's Ned….I mean Nick! @TheCW Nancy Drew pilot has cast Tunji Kasim as male lead – Ned “Nick” Nickerson. What do you think? Did The CW get it right? #NancyDrew #HerInteractive #TheCW https://t.co/PoXob3jXxk — Her Interactive (@HerInteractive) February 22, 2019

Tunji Kasim stars as Ned “Nick” Nickerson. He has a long list of credits to his name, including The Kill Team, Antony & Cleopatra (Octavius), Royal Shakespeare Company, Shetland (Hugo), Rubenesque, Nearly Famous (Joe Bailey for eight episodes in 2007.)

Alex Saxon no grey carpet do CW Network Upfronts 2019, ontem (16). ❤ #NancyDrew pic.twitter.com/JLHRip7WWY — Nancy Drew Brasil (@nancydrewbra) May 17, 2019

Alex Saxon stars as Ace. His credits include The Fix (Gabriel), The Fosters (Wyatt), Finding Carter (Max for 36 episodes), Ray Donovan, The Mentalist, and more.

Maddison Jaizani & Leah Lewis in the #NancyDrew press room! 🔥 🔥 & I did make an #IntoTheBadlands shout out to Maddison 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Dd1wihEVAt — Fandomopolis (@Fandomopolis) October 6, 2019

Leah Lewis stars as George Fayne. Her credits include Station 19, The Gifted, Charmed (Angela Wu in 2018), The Good Doctor, My Dead Ex, Guidance (Liddy), Sing It! (Sophie), Madison High, Nanking, Circumstance, Paloozaville, and more.

Maddison Jaizani stars as Bess Marvin. She starred as Odessa on Into the Badlands for 12 episodes and as Sophie on Versailles for 25 episodes.

Kennedy McMann and Scott Wolf of the all-new #NancyDrew stopped by @AM2DM this morning to talk about modernizing the classic story. Don’t miss them tomorrow night during the series premiere at 9/8c on #TheCW. pic.twitter.com/JorrgQKi9u — CBS TV Studios (@CBSTVStudios) October 9, 2019

Scott Wolf stars as Carson Drew. His many credits include The Night Shift (Dr. Scott Clemmens for 35 episodes), Perception (Donnie for 27 episodes), voice acting on numerous shows, NCIS, V (Chad Decker for 22 episodes), The Nine (Jeremy for 13 episodes), Everwood (Dr. Jake Hartman for 38 episodes), Party of Five (Bailey Salinger for 142 episodes), Spin City (Tim Connelly), and Saved by the Bell (Waiter, movie patron, and more.)

Alvina August is set as a series regular opposite Kennedy McMann and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the CW’s untitled #NancyDrew pilot https://t.co/BIqAQmtSF6 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 18, 2019

Alvina August stars as Karen Hart – she’s a series regular on the new series. Her many credits include Siren (Viv), The Boys (Monique), Hailey Dean Mysteries, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Lady Constance Blackwood), The Good Doctor (Nurse Palkin), Bad Times at the El Royale, Love in Design, The Other Kingdom (Versitude), and more.

Riley Smith Co-Stars In New CW Series #NancyDrew https://t.co/uZ3sWfyWzv — Hollywood North Buzz – YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) May 16, 2019

Riley Smith stars as Ryan Hudson. His credits include Proven Innocent (Levi Scott for 13 episodes), Life Sentence (Dr. Will Grant for nine episodes), Frequency (Frank for 14 episodes), Nashville (Markus Keen for seven episodes), True Blood (Keith), 10,000 Days, 90210 (Riley Wallace for seven episodes in 2012-2013), The Closer, Criminal Minds, The Glades, Drive (Rob Laird), CSI, Women’s Murder Club, 24 (Kylie Singer for six episodes), Raising Dad (Jared), Freaks and Geeks (Todd Schellinger), and more.

