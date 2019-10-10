How to Stream & Download NBA Youngboy’s “AI Youngboy 2”

NBA Youngboy AKA Youngboy Never Broke Again AKA Kentrell Gaulden is set to release “AI Youngboy 2” at midnight tonight, his first mixtape since 2018’s “Realer”. This mixtape is the sequel to Youngboy’s wildly successful 2017 mixtape “A.I. YoungBoy” which featured the single “No Smoke” that reached 61 on the Billboard Top 100 and is RIAA Certified Gold.

Youngboy, known for his prolific output, has released very little music in the past year due to legal troubles. The rapper was arrested and convicted in 2017 for aggravated assault with a firearm related to a nonfatal 2016 drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street in Baton Rouge. He was tried and handed a suspended 10-year prison term and has been on probation ever since.

He was arrested in early 2018 for body slamming and dragging his girlfriend in a Georgia hotel hallway. The incident was captured on video by hotel security cameras. He was handed a 2-count indictment for aggravated assault and kidnapping for his actions.

In May 2019, the rapper was in Miami to perform at the “Rolling Loud” festival when gunmen opened fire on him and his entourage outside the Trump Resort in Sunny Isles, Florida. Youngboy’s bodyguards returned fire and killed one of the gunmen. The rapper’s girlfriend was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

Both incidents were a violation of his probation. Youngboy’s bodyguards were not charged with any crimes in the Trump Hotel shooting as both of their firearms were registered and they were acting in self-defense. However, Youngboy was in possession of a firearm on the scene which is illegal for convicted felons and constituted a violation of his probation.

NBA Youngboy was sentenced to and served 90 days in jail for the assault and probation violations. After his release, he has been been ordered to wear a GPS monitor and serve 14 months of house arrest. He is also banned from posting on social media as part of his sentence.

The Baton Rouge rapper surprised fans when he released “AI Youngboy 2” hours early on his YouTube channel and SoundCloud page. Here is how to listen to “AI Youngboy 2” right now.

YouTube

NBA Youngboy released his mixtape on YouTube hours before it was scheduled to come out. You can listen to it by visiting his YouTube Channel or click here to listen to the entire album on a YouTube playlist.

NBA Youngboy clearly knows his younger audience and is catering to the YouTube crowd by offering his mixtape early on the platform.

SoundCloud

If you don’t want to use all of your phone data, you can stream AI Youngboy 2 on SoundCloud. The project is now available on the platform here. You don’t need to sign up for an account or pay any money, SoundCloud is free for all to use.

Apple Music

You can stream NBA Youngboy’s new album tonight on iTunes and Apple Music. You can listen to a preview of the album on here.

If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set notifications what will alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, AI Youngboy 2 will be available to stream on the platform at midnight. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

NBA Youngboy’s mixtape will also be available to listen to on Tidal starting at midnight. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

Youngboy Never Broke Again Recorded “AI Youngboy 2” at Home

Youngboy recorded and released the single “House Arrest Tingz” from his home in September of this year. Despite being confined to house arrest, Youngboy has been steadily working on new music including a recent collaboration with Chicago rapper/singer JuiceWRLD “Bandit” which is the first single from an rumored upcoming collaborative mixtape between the two artists.

Youngboy also released the first single “Self Control” from “AI Youngboy 2” in September and a music video that featured him being released from prison. Most of the video was filmed from his home in Baton Rouge, LA.

The entirety of “AI Youngboy 2” was recorded at his home studio. The rapper has only been out of prison for 2 months and already has a full-length mixtape and a handful of collaborations. He’s clearly adapted to his current situation and shows no signs of slowing down.

