Haven LeDoux: Ned LeDoux’s Daughter Dies at Just 2 Years Old

Haven LeDoux, Ned LeDoux’s daughter and Chris LeDoux’s grandaughter, has died at the age of two. Little Haven’s died as a result of a “tragic choking” incident at their family home. On September 15, Ned celebrated his daughter’s birthday in an Instagram post with a caption that read, “Turned the big #2 today! Happy to be home for this special day. What a character this one.”

Ned LeDoux married his wife, Morgan, in 2008. Haven died at the family home in northeast Kansas.

The news was broken on Ned LeDoux’s Facebook page on October 27, a representative for the country singer wrote, “It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home. The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time.”

Ned LeDoux is the son of Chris LeDoux, the famed bareback rider and country singer. Ned LeDoux’s most recent musical effort was his November 2017 album, “Sagebrush.” Hits from that album included “Some People Do” and “Brother Highway.” Rolling Stone magazine wrote that Ned LeDoux had mixed “cowboy romanticism with tales of gritty characters and vagabond living in his own conversational style.”

Chris LeDoux died after a battle with cancer in March 2005 at the age of 56. Ned LeDoux had begun his musical career as a drummer in his father’s band, Western Underground. Ned LeDoux’s first solo effort was 2016’s “Forever a Cowboy.”

