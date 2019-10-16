NELK Boys ‘Part Ways’ With 905Shooter, Jason Pagaduan

NELK Boys, the YouTube pranksters from Canada, revealed on Instagram that they have parted ways with 905Shooter, whose name is Jason Pagaduan.

In a post on their page, NELK wrote: “Hey guys, Just wanted to give you a little update..After some events that occurred recently, we decided it is in our best interest to part ways with Jason (905 Shooter). He will no longer be a part of NELK, in any future videos or be associated with with (sic) the brand in any way following yesterday’s Season 2 finale video. We wish him all the best in whichever route he decides to take next. Please respect our decision and his privacy during this time.”

NELK posted the message on October 15, 2019, adding the caption, “A message to our fans.. NELK Season 3 coming very soon!” More than 440,000 people liked the Instagram post, which didn’t allow comments.

The YouTubers didn’t explain why they decided Jason shouldn’t be part of NELK anymore or what happened at the referenced “events.” ProSportsExtra reports that 905Shooter was missing after the second half of their last video before the message.

Reaction on Twitter was mixed. “@NelkFilmz went Hollywood. Sold out @905shooter. Nelk over time will fall apart. This was the first step. Very sad,” wrote one Twitter user. “D*mn sucks that @905shooter isn’t with NELK anymore, who’s gonna be lime guy?? #nelk #905shooter,” wrote another. However, another man wrote, “905 shooter getting dropped from NELK is long over due.”

905 shooter out of nelk is sad sad news man — Anthony Porreca (@ajporreca12) October 16, 2019

Unconfirmed rumors spread rapidly on Twitter about the reason, which neither party has clarified. Jason Pagaduan’s social media accounts were silent on the matter. However, one Twitter user claimed the rumor (about a woman) started from a random comment on a video and then spread like wildfire across social media. Heavy is not repeating the specific rumor because it’s entirely unverified.

Here’s what you need to know:

The NELK Boys Were in Ibiza Recently Partying With Fans

The same day of the 905Shooter announcement, Dexerto.com reported that a NELK Boys fan was “hospitalized during Ibiza trip with the YouTubers.” It’s not clear whether that incident has any relation whatsoever to them letting 905Shooter go, though, and Twitter rumors took that question in a different direction. They had announced that they were flying a couple lucky fans to Ibiza, but one of them was hospitalized after drinking too much, according to Dexerto.

According to Dexerto, Kyle Forgeard started NELK Boys with “small skits,” but Jesse Sebastiani later joined. They developed NELK Boys into a prank site. The founders are from Canada. On Facebook, Jason Pagaduan defines himself as “Photographer from Mississauga, Ontario.” Kyle also hails from that community. Prank videos on their YouTube page are titled things like “Coke Prank on Cops” and “We Completely Ruined a Wine Tour in Italy.” They have 3.64 million subscribers to their YouTube Channel.

905Shooter’s last Instagram post indicates he was in Ibiza. His last tweet was a share of an old NBA finals video.

One eagle-eyed fan spotted something was up before the NELK announcement, writing on Twitter, “Am I the only one that noticed @905shooter missing from the final half of the @NelkFilmz latest video .. not to mention now none of his bios mention anything to do with #nelk 💁‍♂️ – what’s next for 90??”

According to CouchGuySports, The NELK Boys have popularized phrases like “full send” and “crack one open for the boys.” The site reports that their first prank video involved lighting Jesse on fire and seeing how people would react. Jesse grew up in Shelburne, Ontario.

The NELK Boys’ pranks are sometimes controversial. According to Orangeville.com, Jesse was once found guilty of disorderly conduct in Ohio but a judge suspended the fine because it was a “humorous” act. He was previously part of the MTV show Careless Teens. In the Ohio prank, the site reports, Jesse walked into a bookstore with fake blood smeared on a white jumpsuit and asked workers for books on covering up a crime scene. In 2015, they upset the Los Angeles Police Department with their coke video, which saw them sparking an arrest by admitting they had coke, only to reveal it was Coca Cola.

That video has had more than 33 million views, but it left LAPD not amused. One of their other most famous videos is called “7 Ways To Compliment Boobs.”

READ NEXT: YouTuber Austin McBroom Responds to Makeup Artist’s Claims.