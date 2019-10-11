Award Winning Director Noel Braham Talks Micheaux Film Festival & Best Advice Received From Peter Jackson

Meet award-winning director Noel Braham.

Originally from Miami, Florida, but grew up in a middle-class family based in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Georgia State University, where he majored in film and video production and speech communication. Focusing his time on studying the art of storytelling through film.

After graduating with his degree, Braham decided to relocate to New York City to work for NBC. However, not too long after arriving, he decided to leave the media giant to pursue a full-time career in film. His passion for comedy, science fiction, and drama led him to the creation of his first project, “The Side Chick.” It was later be nominated for seven awards by the LA Web Fest and won four awards.

The recognition came after the project was screened at Warner Brothers Studios, which, according to his IMDB page, is the first time in history a web series was publicly shown on a major studio lot.

He would later go on to create films such as “Star Wars Exile” and The Millennial, which focuses on an amateur boxer and showcase his journey up until his first fight. He also is the founder and co-director of the Micheaux Film Festival, which is a multi-cultural film festival. That showcases a diverse depiction of what happens in front and behind the camera. Braham and his team were also nominated for two Daytime Emmy awards for Outstanding Special Class Directing and Short Format Programming for their work on the film Watch Tower.

Landon Buford: You directed, wrote, and produced the short film “WatchTower.” Can you share with us what inspired the idea in the first place?

Absolutely! While working on my second piece, The Millennial that follows an amateur boxer, which reflexes on the trial and tribulations from his past with his fiancé and their relationship. I had a production assistant that was on my set, and the budget was limited due to the resource that did not have as it relates to the manpower and having more time to get things done. But the production assistant that was on my set was beneficial.

This guy was just a pleasure to work with at the end of the shoot I wanted to give him a ride home, and he said ‘no’ it’s all good. You can just drop me off at the train station I insisted on dropping off at his house, but he would later inform me that he was homeless. He said I have been homeless for a year and lived in a tent community that was two blocks away from where my old apartment was located.

I decide to downsize my living arrangements to help self-fund my project, The Millennial. I was renting a $400 bed in a roach-infested apartment to fund the project, to play my crew, and to get things done. I would later conclude that I need to create a plan the shined more-light on the homeless epidemic in Los Angeles, and that is how Watch Tower came about.

Landon Buford: When can we expect this to make its debut this year?

Technically, it is out, but I haven’t promoted it because I am looking for different outlets to pick it up. The project has been nominated for two Day-time Emmy awards. I was nominated for directing, and it was also nominated for outstanding particular class short formatting. So, I have been just to find the best medium. The project is on my website, but haven’t promoted it because I am looking for a major platform or distribution opportunity.

Landon Buford: Who are some of the directors that you study in your free time?

I look at someone like Matty Rich; he was someone that a lot of people are unfamiliar with, especially during the 90s. When black cinema started to boom, and he directed a project called ‘Straight out of Brooklyn,’ and he was 18 or 19 years old at the time. He was able to get into the Sundance Festival, and then I think work on another project before going over to the UK. Another person is Julie Dash, who directed ‘Daughters of the Dust,’ and Ernest Dickerson, who directed Juice and was Spike Lee’s Director Photography. He also worked on a variety of shows such as Burn Notice, Dexter, and Law in Order.

Landon Buford: You have been seen in several visuals with Oscar Award Winner Jamie Foxx. Is there a project that we can expect from the two of you?

Not at this present moment. I know Foxx through a mutual contact he has had me over at his house, and he is a great guy. He is a down to earth cat, but we don’t have any in the works currently.

Landon Buford: How do you think you have grown since your first project, “The Side Chick” to now?

Oh man tremendously, it is crazy when I started working on “The Side Chick,” which was a new media series that follows a guy that is desperately in love with a girl who could care less about him because she only cares about her own personal gain. It was a comedy, and it was a project that I was talking with my buddies about, and I said wouldn’t it be more interesting to see the guy is put into position. Instead of the girl playing the role, which is something we have seen so many times. From a creative standpoint, the overall idea of creating a character in the way you want to tell the story. I have been able to fine-tune a lot of details that I didn’t consider in the past. When direct, write, produce could be a complicated process because there are so many details that you have to consistently be aware of, and there is no that will know your story.

Landon Buford: When you first found out that your project “Star Wars Exile” would be judged by “Rogue One” Director Gareth Edwards. What was going through your mind at the time?

I thought it was incredible here is an established guy that has been able to make considerable contributions to the community. And for him to take the opportunity to look at my hard work, the teams’ hard work, and what we have been able to do. That is something that is truly an honor. To have not only him, but Disney and Lucas films. I reached out to George Lucas, and his team got back to me. They informed me that, unfortunately, he wouldn’t be able to attend, but we do like and enjoy what you have been able to create. We went out to London, and I was excited because we had a great shot of winning the contest. However, we didn’t win, and I was a little bummed out about it, but they end up skipping the competition for a year. It would resume the following year, and when I look through the rules and regulations, there was no mention of a violation for resubmitting the same material. So, we submitted again in 2018-2019, and they had multiple categories as opposed to two years ago. We went on to win in two categories for best effects and best choreography, we were also placed in a different section of the contest after that. But we had no clue that we won; they sent the information to a previous email. Later we had been notified through one of the artists, who had a mutual contact with Disney. I had to full out forms to get recognized for the honor.

Landon Buford: You are a content creator and aware of the struggle that it brings to build your brand. What was the best advice that you received from a mentor of yours, and who was it?

I had a conversation with Peter Jackson one time I am not going to say he is a mentor. We had a chat and one of the things he told as it refers to creating his first film. It took him an entire year, and he would only shoot on the weekends because the budget being limited. The resources that he had allocated were also constricting, but he would shoot exclusively on the weekends for an entire year.

He told me to get out there and make it happen, and when I was filming The Millennium, I made it happen by downgrading my living situation to complete the project. One of the repeat questions that has been presented to me has been, how are you funding your project? It comes down to two things saving and sacrificing. That is something that people don’t fundamentally always want to do. I think Jackson was saying to me is get out there and make it happen by any means, and it resonated with me.

Landon Buford: What is some advice that you would like to pass down to aspiring creatives out there?

If you have been given a vision into an opportunity or who you could become within any field. You need to insure beyond anything else, that you remain focused on that sight. If there is one thing that you put your all into, it needs to be that dream because what happens a lot is one, someone says don’t go after your dream. Two, they put one foot in and one foot out or three they decide to go all in. Those who are willing to go all-in most likely succeed. No one becomes success unintentionally; it is an intentional act to accomplish. You have to distance yourself from anything that will direct you from achieving your goals.

Landon Buford: What do you look for in possible interns?

Here is what I would say, I have been watching a lot of National Geographic as of late, and I have been studying lions. Lions have a pack mentality, and the pack and pride stick together. They ride together, and when it is time to eat, they hunt together, and they have a by any means mentality when it comes to their pray.

It is the same when they are protecting each other and when it comes to an intern, especially someone younger. Someone who has a hungry aggressive that has a go-getter mentality and make sure it is about the pack and the team. Even before their own individual goals and I look for hardworking people, don’t make excuses, persistence, diligent, and about the team.

Landon Buford: Can you talk to us about the Micheaux Film Fest?

It is a multicultural festival that showcases and celebrates diverse representation both in front of and behind the camera, by providing an outlet for independent filmmakers to showcase their work in state-of-the-art facilities. Aptly named after Oscar Micheaux, a filmmaker and pioneer in the 1920s, who, as an African American male, wrote, directed, produced, and distributed over 44 feature films in his lifetime. Micheaux defied racial and economic barriers, while also operating outside of the conventional Hollywood system of commercial financing.

We are going into our second year, we are aiming to create an even more immersive landscape for our filmmakers. The community will be offering a more profound integrated experience, with a digital networking cafe. The digital cafe will operate as a resource for connecting artists and attendees in real-time throughout the festival. Festival attendees and filmmakers will have the opportunity to communicate with each other, schedule meetings, and share information, tips, and notes via the platform.

Landon Buford: What’s it like working for a company as NBC stature before making the transition into directing your own content?

I got the opportunity to work for NBC as a page. I end up going up there after I graduated in December 2011, I went to New York. They say it is harder to get into Yale to get into the page over there because it is no easy, and there is a lot of applicants. When I got to the program, I realized because of the way they had the program set up. You would get the opportunity to work on different assignments with any of the NBC shows or even the subsidiaries of the company.

However, the way the program was structured, let’s say, for example, if they had 50 pages. 25 of those pages are on the assignment desk, and the other 25 may be giving studio tours. That’s how they had it set up, and I came to them with almost 4 and a half years of corporate experience because I was working with Comcast Spot while I was in college. They open this opportunity of individuals in the page program to create their own content to be shown internally inside 30 Rock, which I thought was incredible. I was applying for these assignments and wasn’t being picked.

So, I thought not the next best thing was to create something, and I end up creating something again without any resource or support from the network. This cool-soft news program that talked about relevant topics called News on the Rocks. After getting everything together, one of the ladies at the top comes to me and says we are not going to be able to air this. Then I said, why? Because I wasn’t aware that this was even happening in the first place. I told her that it is not my job to make you aware I already talked to my direct supervisor and was given the go-ahead. She told me to ask this different person and see what they say.

Turned out they enjoyed it, and I went back to her and informed her of the person’s decision long story short she blocked the project from moving forward. Once I realized that was the direction it was headed, I quit on the spot.