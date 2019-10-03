Panda on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues and Guesses 10/2/2019

Last week was the season 2 premiere of The Masked Singer and tonight airs episode 3, as last week featured two back-to-back episodes. Ahead of the premiere, host Nick Cannon taked about the show in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He said that “Internationally, I think people were taking huge chances on shows like this. But in America, we got stuck with the pretty mundane, run-of-the-mill singing competition shows. The fact that this one had some spectacular and zany component, it was actually able to really break through.”

Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong also gushed about the show’s success, telling Parade, “It’s the format. The Masked Singer is four gameshows rolled into one. It’s part American Idol, part The Voice, part Dancing With the Stars, and a little big vintage What’s My Line. The format is the star.”

Week 2 of The Masked Singer airs tonight, with just four celebrities disguised as characters and one of them is the Panda. Get a rundown on the clues and guesses so far for this contender.

When it comes to the character Panda, the singer is “positive” they have the energy to go all the way to “sweet” victory, as they said on the sneak preview episode. TV Line reported that the Panda also talked about the way they “prepare bamboo”.

We will continue to update with guesses from the judges and social media once the Panda performs.