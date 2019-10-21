Patsy Cline’s Death Was Caused by Plane Crash

Singer Patsy Cline died on March 5, 1963 in Camden, Tennessee, and her cause of death was by plane crash. Funeral Notices UK reported that Cline flew to Kansas with several other stars in order to perform for a US Forces benefit concert, but tragedy struck on the return flight. The plane was flown by Randy Hughes and ended up hitting heavy weather that resulted in the deadly crash, killing all on board.

Those on board, in addition to Hughes, who was also Cline’s manager, were Hawkshaw Hawkins and Cowboy Copas.

CMT reported that singer and songwriter Roger Miller was one of the first people to find the plane wreck the morning after the accident. It was a single-engine plane.

Dottie West Said Patsy Cline Almost Traveled By Car That Day

Dottie West was one of the performers at the concert where Cline was singing before she attempted to fly home. In the video biography The Real Patsy Cline, West said that “She almost rode back in the car with [my husband] Bill and I. Randy kept going to the phone and calling the weather bureau, and there was no clearance for the flights. It was a really bad foggy rain.” West said Cline opted to fly in hopes of getting home sooner to her family.

According to City Pages, Cline said shortly before her death, “Don’t worry about me, Hoss. When it’s my time to go, it’s my time to go.” She also is reported to have told singer Ray Walker, “Honey, I’ve had two bad ones [accidents]. The third one will either be a charm or it’ll kill me.””

Why Did Patsy Cline’s Plane Crash?

Good Housekeeping reported that Cline’s flight made a short stop in Dyersburg, Tennessee to refuel around 6 p.m. local time on the night it crashed. Then, by 6:29 p.m. the plane crashed. As for what caused the aircraft to crash, The Boot reported that it was “blamed on the inexperience of the pilot”.

A copy of Cline’s death certificate can be found at FindADeath.com.

Patsy Cline Left Behind a Husband and Two Children

Patsy Cline, whose real name was Virginia Patterson Hensley, was married to Charles Allen Dick at the time of her death. Cline also left behind two kids – Julie Symadore Fudge (born 1958) and Allen Randolph “Randy” (born 1961).

Dick and Cline met in 1956 and married a year later on September 15, 1957. Two years after Cline’s death, Dick married country artist Jamey Ryan in 1965. They went on to have one child together and later divorced, but Dick continued to participate in projects that honored late wife Cline, as President of Legacy, Inc.

According to the Tennesseean Obits, Dick died at age 81, on November 8, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

As for Cline’s kids, daughter Julie recently talked to Country Living about what her mother was like and she said, “She was very much a hands-on mom. She wanted to be there, and even though she loved her work, it was also something that had to be done. It was a way for her to help support the family. She really would rather have been at home, I believe.”

