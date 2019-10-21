Paul & Karine 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Paul and Karine, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have had a rocky relationship throughout most of the season of the show, although they appear to still be together today and raising their son Pierre as a family.

Paul and Karine are 90 Day Fiancé veterans, and have featured on the show for several seasons before this one. The couple has had significant problems throughout every season and spinoff they have appeared on, from cheating allegations to divorce threats, massive fights and tragic miscarriages. (Warning: there are potential spoilers regarding Paul and Karine below!)

With their tumultuous ups and downs highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the couple these days, and if they are still together. Here’s what we know about Paul and Karine’s relationship today:

Paul Still Has Issues With His Temper & Karine is Receiving Money From Another Man

The couple has faced some significant issues throughout their time together; Paul has some serious trust issues with Karine and has accused her of cheating on him and talking with other men several times over the years, and earlier this season, Karine admitted that a man she was talking to online was sending her money.

Paul also has issues with his temper and doesn’t handle fights with Karine very well; both reality stars have threatened divorce dozens of times, and Paul has repeatedly lost his temper with Karine and made her cry. When the two first found out they were expecting, Paul announced on live television that he wanted Karine to get a paternity test when the baby was born, so the two have clearly had plenty of obstacles to overcome throughout their time together. Paul also has a criminal record, which affected his chances of getting his permanent residency visa in Brazil.

However, the couple welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year; Pierre Martins Staehle was born at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, weighing 6.9 pounds and measuring at 19.7 inches. Both reality stars often post pictures of their little bundle of joy on Instagram and appear to be happily raising him in America.

The Couple Appears to Still Be Together Today & Raising Their Son

Although the reality stars likely have non-disclosure agreements with TLC that stops them from sharing too much in terms of their relationship status, it appears they are still together today and going strong.

However, promos for tonight’s episode of the Couples Tell All special sees a little more trouble in paradise, as Paul’s 90 Day co-stars question him on why another man is sending Karine money. His mother also makes a guest appearance and tells host Shaun Robinson that she is cutting her 37-year-old son off financially, so it looks like Paul is going to need to get his act together in the next few months so he can take care of his wife and son.

Fans will just have to tune in Monday at 9/8c on TLC to catch the finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see how Paul and Karine’s love story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

