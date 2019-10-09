Penguin on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far

The Penguin will perform for the first time on The Masked Singer season 2 on Wednesday, October 9. The concealed celebrity will be competing in “Group D” against the Flower, Eagle, and Fox characters.

A number of clues were given during the Penguin’s first performance, which the judges and viewers watching and live-tweeting at home used to make their first guesses. Here’s what we’ve learned about the Penguin so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ Penguin Clues

During the Penguin’s “Super Sneak Peek” introduction, the masked character’s main clue was “I might be cold as ice, but I’m ready to bring the heat.” A second reference to cold temperatures seemed to confirm that the celebrity has some kind of relationship to the cold. Another clue offered in that first intro was the Penguin’s affinity for fun wigs and hairstyles.

The judges noted the penguin’s sassy first walk onto the stage and their short stature.

In the penguin’s first full clue package, there were several comments made about marching and standing up for herself and others. She said “I strive for my voice to be heard,” and that she would be leading the march. Signs that one would carry at a march were a major visual clue during the package. One security guard held a sign that said “I’m not your secretary.”

The Penguin sang “The Middle” by Zedd, and while it didn’t sound like she’s a professional singer, she gave a great performance.

The Penguin said what makes her The Penguin is that “Everything is not as black and white as it seems.”

Penguin on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

Initially, several viewers guessed that the Penguin might be Vanilla Ice, due to the references to ice made in the Penguin’s first clue video. Danny DeVito was another guess since he played the Penguin in Batman.

Nicole Scherzinger guessed Megan Mulally, and Ken Jeong said he agreed with that guess.

Jenny McCarthy guessed Kathy Griffin at first, and then changed her guess to Sherri Shepherd.

Robin Thicke guessed that the Penguin could possibly be Raven-Symone.

Tune in to The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.