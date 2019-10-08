‘Bachelor’ Pilot Pete Rushed to the Hospital After Fall

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber was rushed to the hospital on Monday after “splitting his head open” during a game of golf, reports Radar Online.

A source tells the outlet that the star of the reality franchise went to enter a golf cart but fell on top of two cocktail glasses he was carrying. He had to travel over two hours to the nearest hospital, where he got 22 stitches in his face.

A source tells Radar, “everyone is worried about production” since “all the women were flying in for a filming today” from Ohio.

Weber is currently in the midst of filming season 24 of the reality series. He was in Costa Rica when the incident occurred.

Heavy has reached out to ABC for comment.

Peter’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’ – Spoilers!

Warning: the following contains spoilers for Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Taping for Pilot Pete’s season of The Bachelor is well underway. He’s now down to his final twelve ladies. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Weber shared what he is looking for in a partner. “Obviously, it sounds cliche, but [I’m looking for] that girl [who] is my best friend. You are just so madly in love with her and you can’t believe that you were lucky enough to find her and spend the rest of your life with her… The girl that is as thirsty for adventure as I am and just constantly exploring and never is gonna lose that. A girl that family is extremely important to her because for me coming from such a close family that’s that’s my rock.”

Reality Steve recently revealed that Hannah– yes, Hannah Brown… the one who Peter had sex with in a windmill not one but four times– is going to make an appearance on Pilot Pete’s season of the show. According to Reality Steve, Hannah shows up on a group date, where she and Peter have a talk. Pilot Pete then gets too “emotional” about it. Steve writes that after Pete’s talk with Hannah, he goes home to “sort through his feelings”, telling his contestants that he felt sick and needed some time to himself.

Steve’s feeling about bringing Hannah in for this season? “Look, we know that Peter fell for Hannah. We get it. But shoe horning Hannah into the season to freak out the other women just seems kinda lame.”

Where is this season headed once all that drama is settled? Down Under. That’s right– they may have spent a few days in Cleveland, but Episode 9 of the series will take place in Australia (as will the finale, Episode 11.)

The first impression rose of the season goes out to Hannah Sluss, who is actually a good friend of Hannah G. While Hannah is undoubtedly going to get some press this season (not only is she a former pageant queen but she was in a Chris Lane music video), it’s worth noting that no one who has received the first impression rose has ever won The Bachelor.

It’s still too early to say who Pete will be choosing as the winner of his season, but Reality Steve is bound to come out with some predictions soon.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

READ NEXT: Peter Weber Is the New Bachelor 2020

