Playboi Carti Whole Lotta Red Album Not Dropping Upsets Fans

Playboi Carti has given several hints in recent days that his new album may soon be dropping. However, the wait has sent fans to Twitter to vent their upset. Many people expected Playboi Carti’s new Whole Lotta Red album to drop in the early morning hours of October 18, 2019, but that didn’t happen. The reason people thought the day had arrived is because, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Playboi Carti implied on Instagram that the album was dropping within 48 hours.

“okay so @playboicarti why didn’t you drop your album last night? I thought I would wake up to some new music and I got nothing 😐 my feelings are hurt..” wrote one fan on Twitter, echoing the feelings of others. Fans have one basic question, and they want it answered. When is Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red album dropping? The problem is, he’s only given cryptic hints that don’t always pan out.

The anticipation built after Carti made it sound on Instagram on Wednesday October 16, 2019 that Whole Lotta Red was imminent. Carti wrote on Instagram, “him <3 red incoming .." Then, Carti wrote a second post that read, "<48hours! locked in." That post had more than 900,000 likes as anticipation built. HighsNobiety pointed out that Carti has hinted at and then missed a release date before, saying in July the album was coming in 60 days.

Those comments by Carti came in Milwaukee, Wisconsin over the summer, when Carti said, according to XXL, “I’m trying to drop that sh*t in the next 60 days. I ain’t gon’ lie. It feel like we worked too hard for this moment. So, I’ma do this sh*t with no features.”

@playboicarti why did you do this to me :( pic.twitter.com/lsbsLUI7q1 — IAN (@ianjtheboy) October 18, 2019

Fans are getting sick of the perpetual tease and wait. You can read some of their reactions below.

Playboi Carti has commented before on the length of time the album is taking, saying to The Fader, “just trying to top sh*t. I might make the hardest song ever tomorrow.” The album is set to follow Carti’s debut, Die Lit. Here’s one of Carti’s cryptic posts on Instagram about all of this.

Here’s the earlier post:

Iggy Izalea, in an interview with Men’s Health, has added to the hype.

“I’m never gonna tell you when Whole Lotta Red is dropping, you guys. Nice try, I can tell you Whole Lotta Red is amazing and it’s next level and it’s way better than anything any of the other people I heard doing, for real,” she said.

Here are some fan comments on Twitter on the morning of October 18, 2019.

Fans Were Upset the Album Hasn’t Dropped Yet

Me thinking that Playboi Carti was going to drop WLR today pic.twitter.com/oY8p1VF5gV — OCJ (@Oscar_Chavez_7) October 18, 2019

“Never thought I’d be disappointed about a Playboi Carti album not dropping but here we are,” wrote one fan.

“why do i keep putting myself in these situations, i always end up getting hurt and disappointed, i’m never f*cking trusting Playboi Carti again 🤧🤧,” wrote another.

“Playboi carti disappoints again 😂😂😂.”

“Where is WLR ??? @playboicarti.”

“Yo @playboicarti I’m still up.”

“I really wanted that Playboi Carti album.”

READ NEXT: Playboi Carti’s Bio.