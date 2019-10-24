Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Time and Channel

The documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey airs tonight and features very personal interviews with the royal couple. Prince Harry opens up about the rift rumors surrounding him and his brother, while Meghan Markle discusses the pressures of the British press and motherhood. Read on below for further details on the documentary, along with what time it airs on TV, what channel to watch and more.

“Harry and Meghan: An African Journey” Time & Date: The documentary airs in the USA on October 23, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. 10 p.m. eastern time is also 8 p.m. MDT, 4 p.m. Hawaiian time, and 6 p.m. Alaskan time.

“Harry and Meghan: An African Journey” Channel: The special airs on the ABC network.

“Harry and Meghan: An African Journey” Background: ITV News’ Tom Bradby is the interviewer in the special and he spoke about what went into his questioning for the special on an episode of Good Morning America. Bradby revealed, “I went intending to make a documentary that was always going to be about their work in Africa and then a little bit about where they are at in life and I knew that everything wasn’t entirely rosy behind the scenes—that’s true. But, all the same, I sort of had intended to turn up probably doing a more conventional journalistic job maybe. I told them beforehand I was going to have to put some pretty pointed questions, but I think the reality I’d found was just a couple that just seemed a bit bruised and vulnerable. I think with mental health and all the rest of it, you have to be very careful what words you use, but that was the story I found and it seemed the right journalistic thing to do to try and tell that story as empathetically as I could.”

Bradby said that he’s friendly with Prince Harry and has spoken with him often over the years. So, surely he felt more comfortable than a regular reporter asking personal questions.

During the special, Prince Harry discusses his mental health and talks about how it’s a constant issue he has to manage. Prince Harry states in the special, “It’s constant management … I thought I was out of the woods and then suddenly it all came back and I suddenly realized, ‘Actually this is something that I have to manage.’” He goes on to talk about how much the media has had a negative effect on his wife and him.

Harry went on to talk about standing strong against the press and references the death of his mother Princess Diana, which was in a car accident involving the paparazzi. Prince Harry says in the documentary, “Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff. But again, for me and for my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue. But all we need to do is focus on being real, focus on being the people we are and standing up for what we believe in. I will not be bullied into carrying a game that killed my mum.”