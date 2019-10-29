Rachel & Ex Boyfriend Drew on ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant returns for its latest season on MTV. Rachel Beaver is one of the new cast members, and she will have to navigate a tricky situation between her ex-boyfriend Drew and their mutual friend Jacob. Read on to learn more about Rachel and Drew, and their current relationship.

During one of the season promos, Rachel lays out the dilemma she’s currently dealing with. “I’m Rachel. I’m 16 and I’m eight months pregnant,” she explains. “This is Drew. My ex and my baby’s father. At least, that’s what I think. Because I’ve been on and off with him and his best friend Jacob, Drew isn’t convinced that the baby is his.”

Drew Is Not Convinced That He’s the Father of Rachel’s Baby

Rachel goes on to discuss the pregnancy, and admits that she wanted the father to be Jacob. “When I first found out I was pregnant, I had hoped Jacob was the father,” she said. During he promo, we see Rachel talk with her mother Steph, and together they pinpoint the conception date, which rules out Jacob as the father. “Jacob can’t stand the fact that I’m having a kid with his best friend, and he just doesn’t want to get attached,” she continues. “He’s had me blocked for almost a month now, and I don’t think he’s coming back.”

Rachel is certain that Drew is the father of her baby, but that doesn’t mean they are free of drama. The former admits that Drew has not been supportive, and she worries that he will be an absentee father once the baby is born. “I hope that once the baby is born, Drew will step up,” she reveals. “But, it’s not looking good.” During a sneak peek, Rachel vents to her friend about Drew, and his inconsistent presence in her life.

Rachel Is In a New Relationship But Fears That Drew Won’t Be Around for Their Daughter

“I am just fed up. I don’t even care anymore,” she fumed. “If he does come around in her life and jumps out, the first time he jumps out, he will be out. If he is out, he is out for good.” Rachel went on to say that her daughter Hazelee deserves to have her father in her life. “I am trying to do that for her because I want her to have her father in her life,” she admitted. “But if he comes around and then she gets attached and then he ends up leaving then I am not going to have her sitting there and crying.”

Jacob has recently entered back into the picture, and has offered to help parent the baby. When Rachel asked why, Jacob responded: “If I don’t then nobody else is going to.” It remains to be seen whether Drew will step up as the biological father, or if Jacob will step in for him and help Rachel raise the baby. Despite the tension between the trio, Rachel has been able to get into another relationship. She met a young man named Koty during the summer, and they made things official on Facebook on July 25. Koty will be appearing alongside Rachel on Young and Pregnant.