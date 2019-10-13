Do Rebecca & Zied Break Up on 90 Day Fiancé?

Rebecca and Zied, stars of the popular TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have hit a pretty significant bump in their relationship on the show, according to promos for tonight’s episode. (Warning: some light spoilers ahead!)

The synopsis for episode 11, titled “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” reveals that Rebecca drops a “bombshell” on Zied during tonight’s episode, so we have a feeling that she might finally reveal that she was still technically married to her Moroccan ex-husband when she came to visit Zied in Tunisia.

With the big reveal right around the corner and all the issues the two are facing now being highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering if the reality couple is still together, or if they break up after she tells him about her ex. Here’s what we know about their relationship today:

Zied Doesn’t Take the News About Rebecca’s Ex-Husband Very Well

Previews for tonight’s episode show Rebecca finally coming clean to Zied about still being married to her ex, and Zied is clearly very upset. In the promo above, she tries to apologize and he tells her “no talk with me right now,” before telling the cameras that he is “so much angry.” Last week’s episode promo for tonight also showed him hop on an ATV and drive off, leaving Rebecca behind at a cafe in the Sahara Desert, so it definitely looks like the reality couple is facing some uncertainty with their relationship at the moment.

In light of a recent episode where it appeared Zied was holding Rebecca forcefully by the back of her neck, fans were also concerned that he might have been abusive to her while she was visiting him in Tunisia. However, Rebecca put a stop to those rumors quickly and uploaded a video addressing the issue.

“I need to make something VERY CLEAR. Zied has NEVER been abusive. Zied would NEVER be abusive,” she captioned the video. “This is dangerous to make light of and it needs to stop now. I understand that the preview was misleading. However the scene in its full entirety was very clear! Zied was apologizing to me and I was the one who pulled away from him. I was angry, not Zied. As an abuse survivor in previous relationships, I would never allow this, and would never make excuses for it. In addition, TLC and Sharp Entertainment would not only not have allowed it, but would not have aired it. It is dangerous to make accusations like this, and make it look like I’m making excuses. As there are women watching in actually dangerous relationships that think if I’m staying with this man, it’s okay for them to. It is never okay to be in any relationship that is even slightly abusive. Reality tv likes to create drama, and did that with the preview. The scene in its entirety, clearly shows Zied was not being abusive in ANY way. Be responsible with your accusations.” You can check out the full video below:

It’s unclear at this time if Rebecca and Zied do actually break up, but we don’t think that they do. The two are obviously having some serious issues on the show, but we believe they eventually find some common ground and work things out. Keep reading to for details.

The Two Appear to Still be Together Today, According to Social Media

Although Rebecca and Zied are facing some significant obstacles in their relationship currently on the show, they appear to still be together, if Instagram is any indication of their relationship status. Not only do both reality stars have pictures of each other as their profile picture on Instagram, they both consistently like one another’s statuses and posts, are still following each other’s pages, and often post pictures of their time together since the two first started dating.

Zied recently liked a photo of Rebecca wearing a shirt her daughter made her, and the two frequently post pictures and videos together. On September 30, Zied posted a video of the two together and captioned the video “so beautiful time,” followed by a few heart-eyed emojis, roses and black hearts. Just last week, Rebecca posted an older video of the two riding around the desert on ATVs, so we think it’s safe to say that the two are still together and were able to overcome whatever issues they were facing when the show was filming.

Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how everything plays out for the reality couple. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

