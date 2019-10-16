‘Rhythm + Flow’ New Episode Schedule & Netflix Release Times

The new hit hip hop reality competition on Netflix, Rhythm + Flow, is now entering its second week. Here’s a look at the episode schedule, including when episodes release and how many are left.

Episodes Release Every Wednesday at 3 AM Pacific

Rhythm + Flow episodes release every Wednesday night at 3 a.m. Eastern. More specifically, here are the time zones when it releases:

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (Tuesday)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (Tuesday)

This is in line with the same time that Netflix releases all its movies and TV shows. The major difference is that Rhythm + Flow can’t be binged. Netflix is releasing the episodes in sets every Wednesday night. The first set of episodes were released Wednesday, October 9.

You can watch the episodes on Netflix here.

‘Rhythm + Flow’ Episode Schedule

Episodes 1-4, each about 52 to 57 minutes long, released on October 9.

On October 16, Episodes 5, 6, and 7 are releasing. So yes, that’s one episode less than released last week. The episodes are called Cyphers, Rap Battles, and Music Videos. During the Cyphers episode, contestants will perform in front of the judges.

Then on October 23, Episodes 8, 9, and 10 are premiering. These are called Samples, Collaborations, and Finale.

Yes, this is a short three-week series. The finale episode is releasing on October 23.

How to Live Tweet the Episodes

We back on it for the NEXT live tweet session. Pull up tomorrow at 5PM PT / 8PM ET to chat with us. #RhythmandFlow pic.twitter.com/KxSM682Fn8 — Rhythm + Flow (@rhythmflow) October 15, 2019

Rhythm + Flow is hosting a live tweet/live watch session for the new episodes. Episode 5’s live tweet watch will be October 16 at 5 p.m Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern.

The live tweet watch for Episode 6 will be October 16 at 6 p.m. Pacific/9 p.m. Eastern.

The live tweet watch for Episode 7 will be October 16 at 7 p.m. Pacific/10 p.m. Eastern.

Use the hashtag #RhythmAndFlow to participate in the tweet session.

More Details About the Show

The main judges for Rhythm + Flow are Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. They’re also executive producers.

The late Nipsey Hussle is a special guest in this series when it’s filmed in Los Angeles. Hussle was murdered on March 19, 2019.

Other special guests include Snoop Dogg and Anderson .Paak in Los Angeles. In New York, the guests include Ebro, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss. In Atlanta, the guests include Killer Mike, Big Boi, and Quavo. In Chicago the guests include Lupe Fiasco, Twista, and Royce da 5’9″.

It’s not clear yet if the show is renewed for a second season. Netflix typically doesn’t release this information right away, and instead waits until it has a better idea of how many people watched a new season. We likely won’t know for a while if the season has been renewed.

As an interesting note, none of the contestants are bound by recording or publishing contracts, Variety noted. Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials, told Variety that in order to “stay authentic to hip-hop” there’s no label deal. The competition isn’t focused on “tying them down” to a deal of some sort.

“They are completely free to make their own decisions and strike their own deals,” Riegg said. He added that in a time when people promote themselves on YouTube and other forms of social media, the show is more about helping them get attention.

He added that Rap Caviar, a popular playlist on Spotify, loved the finalists. And the winner will have a chance to be on a live hop-hop concert series for Spotify Rap Caviar, along with $250,000.