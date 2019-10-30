No, ‘Rick and Morty’ Isn’t Leaving Hulu, But It Is Joining HBO Max

Some incorrect rumors started spreading after the news was announced that Rick and Morty would be streaming on HBO Max when the service launches in May. No, this doesn’t mean the series is also leaving Hulu. It will be on both streaming services, according to the most recent reports.

The Series Will Stream on Both HBO Max & Hulu

Early reports about Rick and Morty moving to HBO Max led some people to believe that Hulu lost the rights to the popular series. That is not the case. The Hollywood Reporter was one of the first to point out that it was going to be on both streaming services. The series will stream on both Hulu (owned by Disney) and HBO Max (backed by WarnerMedia.) Hulu’s deal has been extended to cover the 70 new episodes and the last three seasons. When HBO Max launches in May, it will get all the seasons of Rick and Morty. And Hulu will get new seasons at the same time they’re available on HBO Max, THR pointed out. Hulu also has download rights to the series.

This just in: Hulu has **extended** its deal for Rick and Morty and will have all new seasons (covering its previously announced 70-episode renewal) and will get the series the same time as HBO Max. https://t.co/Z1uaYuZeFY — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) October 29, 2019

The official announcement noted that HBO Max had secured streaming rights (not exclusive streaming rights.)

A fun thing about the Rick and Morty announcement is that every outlet (including Verge, we've corrected) believed Rick and Morty was exclusive on HBO Max based on how they presented it in press releases and on stage. Nope! It's on HBO Max and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/LJQrx1Pcvm — FDA Calls For Juulia Alexander Ban (@loudmouthjulia) October 30, 2019

But Adult Swim will still be airing the new episodes first, before either streaming service.

A lot of people were worried this meant the series was leaving Hulu.

Please still let Rick and Morty be on Hulu as well, but I doubt it will. Damn it @ATT with all these streaming services and exclusive rights to shows. https://t.co/ANAW7iwlg7 pic.twitter.com/4atCMwRbKa — Brandon (@BSReese93) October 30, 2019

Does this mean it’s being taken off of Hulu…? — McKenna Webb 🌐 (@bwaybound0213) October 29, 2019

Rick and Morty is premiering its fourth season on November 10. But how many episodes we’ll have total for the season is still a little unknown.

The new trailer that was released in October for Rick and Morty ended with a mention of five all-new episodes for Season 4, starting Sunday, November 10.

The trailer says that five all-new episodes will start on Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. It then goes on to say: “half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.”

This is where fans are confused. Season 4 is supposed to be 10 episodes long, but the trailer only mentions five.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long. Because of this, some fans think that we’ll just get the first half of Rick and Morty Season 4 in 2019, and the second half will be released in 2020. But whether that’s the case or not is still a huge unknown.

We also know the episode titles for those five episodes.

The episodes are: “Edge Of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat,” “The Old Man And The Seat,” “One Crew Over The Crewcoo’s Morty,” “Claw And Hoarder: Special Victim’s Morty,” and “Rattlestar Ricklactica.”

We also have loglines for the episodes.

These loglines don't really tell you much either: Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat

Morty goes nuts this time dawg. Rick does stuff. Season 4 premiere broh. — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 23, 2019

One Crew Over The Crewcoo’s Morty

Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets. — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 23, 2019

Rattlestar Ricklactica

Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh. — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 23, 2019

Those loglines don’t tell us a lot either.

So there are still quite a few mysteries about the new season of Rick and Morty. What’s not a mystery is that the series is going to be streamed on both Hulu and HBO Max, after new episodes premiere first on Adult Swim like they always have.