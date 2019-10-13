‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Finale: What Time & TV Channel Is Episode 9 Tonight?

Tonight is the ninth and final episode in the first season of HBO’s new series, The Righteous Gemstones on HBO. But the timing for when the TV episode starts is a little different than you might expect. Here are all the details you need on how to watch tonight’s episode.

The Episode Airs on TV 10 Minutes Late Tonight

The episode airs tonight, Sunday, October 13, 2019. But the time on TV is a little later than it’s airing online. According to both HBO and the TV Guide listing, The Righteous Gemstones finale will air at 10:10 p.m. Eastern tonight. That’s 9:10 p.m. Central. And as with all HBO TV airings, the episode will air at 10:10 p.m. Pacific on the West coast. So that’s three hours later on TV on the West coast than people will get to enjoy the episode on the East coast.

The episode is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. Eastern, which is a 50-minute runtime on HBO including trailers and promos.

The episode is starting later tonight on TV because Succession is lasting 10 minutes longer than normal, ending at 10:10 p.m. Eastern.

The Episode Airs Earlier on HBO’s Streaming Services

Interestingly, the episode will air earlier if you’re watching via HBO’s streaming services, according to HBO’s website. HBO Go and HBO Now will have the episode available starting at 10 p.m. Eastern rather than 10:10 p.m. Eastern. It will last for 50 minutes on the streaming services too.

If you’re on the west coast and watch via streaming, you should be able to start watching at 6 p.m. Pacific. This is how HBO typically handles West Coast streaming, allowing the episodes to be seen at the same time they’re available on the East Coast via streaming.

Remember: HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service for people who don’t have cable. HBO Go is HBO’s streaming service for people who already have a cable or satellite package that includes HBO, but prefer to watch via streaming rather than on TV.

How to Find the Local TV Channel in Your Region

The Righteous Gemstones will air exclusively on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Tonight’s finale isn’t the end of the series. It’s already been renewed for a second season. This was announced halfway through the season. Amy Gravitt, executive vice president for HBO programming, said in a statement: “Danny, Jody and David are among our favorite collaborators and we’re thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm. We cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family’s epic journey. Hallelujah!”

Tonight’s finale is Episode 9, called “Better is the End of a Thing Than Its Beginning.” The official synopsis reads: “Season 1 finale. Eli questions his children’s future in the Gemstone ministry. Jesse struggles to keep his marriage together. Judy opens up to BJ about her past. A disillusioned Kelvin embraces his dark side.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia