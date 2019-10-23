Selena Gomez: All the Clues ‘Lose You to Love Me’ Is About Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez released her first new solo single of 2019, along with the music video for “Lose You to Love Me” on Tuesday night, and the lyrics to ballad instantly had fans wondering if the song was about her famous ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. While it’s all conjecture, there are two verses that seem like major clue that the emotional song is about the “Sorry” singer.

Gomez said in a statement before releasing her new solo track, “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

For those who remember the continuously on-and-off relationship between the former Disney star and Bieber, Gomez’s lyrics appear to be specifically geared toward those tumultuous romantic years. The two singers started dating while they were teenagers, officially broke up in 2012, but then would get back together and break-up again and again until 2015.

While both Bieber and Gomez claimed in interviews they’d never stop caring for one another, he told Access Hollywood in November 2015, “I’m never going to stop loving her. I’m never going to stop checking in on her.” But the star-crossed lovers were suddenly at odds in 2016, when Bieber started dating Sofia Richie.

Gomez then took some time off of her career to deal with serious health issues, before entering a 10 month relationship with The Weeknd. After they broke up, Gomez once again got back together with Bieber, only to break for a final time in March 2018.

The “Love Yourself” pop-star then started a whirlwind relationship with his other famous ex, model Hailey Baldwin, and the couple was engaged by July 2018. Bieber and Baldwin were officially married by September 2018, and had their big blowout of a second wedding in October 2019.

In the stripped down, black and white music video Gomez sings, “I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down, and now it’s showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it.” The timing of seems to perfectly match-up with when she and Bieber last broke up, and when he firmly committed himself to Baldwin.

In another verse Gomez sings, “Sang off-key in my chorus / ‘Cause it wasn’t yours / You promised the world / Made her more of a woman /I needed to lose you to find me.”

Back in 2013 and 2014, Bieber was a featured artist on her songs “Can’t Steal Our Love” and “Unfamiliar.” Her lyrics in “Lose You to Love You” could be a jab at what may be his less-than-stellar singing talent.

Hailey Bieber’s Cryptic Instagram Story Adds Fuel to the Fire

Y’ALL THIS IS NOT A DRILL. KEEP ALL EYES ON HA*LEY BIEBER. I JUST KNOW THIS IS SHADE. #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/vWsYb8dOzt — R (@selenagomezsax) October 23, 2019

Within the hour of Gomez releasing her new song, Bieber’s wife added a screen shot to her Instagram stories of Summer Walker’s “I’ll Kill You” music video, which sent the singer’s fan into ultra protective mode, assuming this was a strong message being sent to Gomez.

Perhaps in response, or completely unrelated, Gomez added a personal message to her Instagram stories, as well. She wrote, “I’m literally laying down and thanking Jesus… Where my father has taken me and placing me is exactly where I am meant to be. He said to me, ‘Selena hold on, I hurt when you hurt, I cry when you cry but I will NEVER EVER leave your side…. See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it’s just not gonna happen. Not today. Not the next.”

Gomez’s Fans Have Strong Opinions About Who the Song Is Really About

Both Gomez and Bieber have such huge and dedicated fan bases, that the release of “Lose You to Love You” brought up some extremely strong emotions on Twitter. While some users online were merely blown away by the new song and loved how her voice sounded, others argued it didn’t matter if the song was about Bieber or not, that it was a powerful track regardless.

“and now it’s goodbye, it’s goodbye for us.“ this is healing and it’s what she deserves #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/2Z2Ngjl54T — sebastian (@lovingcmila) October 23, 2019

the song affects you more when you know exactly what chapter she is talking about. #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/IcSy2X8gFZ — SELENA IS BACK / CHAEYOUNG (@shtastyD) October 23, 2019

selenators coming for justin’s ass after listening to the song #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/veJ7sbYLCh — 𝓵𝓪𝓻𝓪 (@selsglow) October 23, 2019

Let my girl have her closure, the man made an entire album about her 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/jBpEwJeCpZ — Jsister (@selgmzmx) October 23, 2019

Justin Bieber right now knowing that karma is going to bite him in the ass #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/SjzRjI5LWr — Katlyn Zito (@KatlynZito) October 23, 2019

Every era Selena Gomez has ever started, since her breakup with Justin Bieber, she has released the same old boring song about the relationship that has been dead longer than some of her stans have been alive. Imagine how tired we are! #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/DI6zmANeAO — A. (@ExposingSMG) October 23, 2019

