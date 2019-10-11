Sonya Deville Sounds off on Ronda Rousey “I Would Like to Kick Her A**”

Total Divas recently returned for its ninth season on the E! Network. The program follows the lives of the Women of the WWE, and showcase how they interact with their families. The show also shows the emotion that comes with their professional triumphs and lows. There are some new cast members this season and give fans an opportunity to learn some insight into these WWE Superstars’ lives.

The ninth season of Total Divas’ cast will feature returning veterans Natalya Neidhart, Nia Jax, Carmella, and Naomi. The newcomers this season are Ronda Rousey and Sonya DeVille. The Bella Twins Nikki and Brie will also make guest appearances throughout the season.

Former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey appears on the show along with her MMA husband Travis Browne on their ranch, Browsey Acres in California. Earlier this week Ronda was seen on the second episode of this season of Total Divas trying to help Natalya Neidhart cope with the death of her father Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart last summer. Rousey’s father and grandfather both took their own lives.

Ronda Rousey opens up about Her Father committing suicide

‘There’s a history of suicide in my family. My dad and his father both took their lives, and I think— suicide’s the number one killer of young teens as well,’ said Rousey.

When Ronda was eight years old, her father Ron Rousey committed suicide by asphyxia in 1995. He had suffered from chronic, acute back pain since a freak accident that occurred a couple of years before.

None of us were the same after that,” Rousey says. Her father’s death was the most formative event of her life, and she almost never talks about it.

“I never wanted to be in the situation where I’ve told the story so many times that I become detached from it and don’t cry,” Rousey told the New York Post.

Sonya Deville Weighs-in What Fans Expect From Her This Season

Another newcomer this season on Total Divas is Sonya Deville, who is the first openly gay woman in WWE history. This season she will be focusing on her relationship with her girlfriend Ariana. When she spoke with Hollywood Life earlier this year, share that fans will get to see her “becoming more comfortable in my sexuality and sharing my private life with the world,” she revealed. “It’s my growth in my relationship, as well. When we started filming, [Ariana and I] had only been dating our or five months, said Deville.

We also get to see her build her float for the Ft. Lauderdale 2019 Pride Parade that took place earlier this year.

“Being a part of a pride parade, in general, is something I wanted to do for a couple of years now. I always wanted to collaborate with WWE on it. It was just something special that my home town parade happened to be coming up when I was looking into it.

I think it would just be exciting if I could be part of it somehow, and never thought I would get my own float. As we started to reach out to the person in charge of the parade. He was very excited, loved wrestling and thought it would be a great message to have the first openly gay WWE Superstar in the parade and then proceeded to ask if I would like my own float? I was super excited and I rallied my friends and family along with my girlfriend to come down to help me decorate the float. It turned out to be such a fun experience,” Deville told me.

Sonya Deville Weighs-in on a Story With Ronda Rousey

In the trailer preview, the third episode of Total Divas season 9, Sonya Deville releases a post on Instagram that states, “My thought bubble would say “Let me at Rousey, cause I know what it takes to break HER face…a head kick..🤔wait I got one of those! Let me at her already!”

Ronda states in the trailer, that Deville seems more of a hobbyist to her — she tells Deville if she believes what she is saying let her know.

Deville recently told me, that she would like to kick Rousey’s a**.

“I would like to kick her a** for trying to take my spot. Period!

Make sure to watch Total Divas on the E! Network on Tuesday at 10 pm EST.