‘Succession’ Season 3: When Does the HBO Series Return?

HBO’s Succession wasn’t instantly popular when it first premiered in 2018. However, the absurdist dark comedy, née prestige drama, which takes satirical look at the filthy rich family dynasties in America, has since garnered a cult-like following. By Season 2, Succession was largely considered the network’s best current original series.

Executive produced by show creator and British TV writer Jesse Armstrong, the Season 2 finale of Succession airs on October 13, at 9 p.m. ET, and for viewers already wondering if and when the series will return with new episodes, HBO preemptively renewed the show on August 30, so a third season is imminent.

Continuing the merciless battle between the borderline unredeemable adult children of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and the mystery of who will eventually be announced as successor to the billion dollar Waystar Royco company, viewers can expect Season 3 to pick up right from where show last left off, as the series did in its Season 2 premiere.

Upon the show’s early renewal, Executive Vice President of HBO Drama programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement, “We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences. We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today’s world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community.”

Here’s what you need to know:

What Date & Time Will ‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiere?

HBO has not released an exact timetable for the series’ return, but based on the show’s previous season premieres, Season 3 should return with new episodes in late Summer 2020. Seasons 1 premiered in June 2018, and Season 2 premiered in August 2019, so it would make sense for HBO to keep with the same schedule, especially to take advantage of awards season. Viewers can also expect the series to retain its regular time slot on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

However, with the possibility of Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) continuing his run for President in Season 3, Succession might make the move to premiere the show later in the Fall in order line up with the real-life presidential election in 2020. Aside from the many similarities between the fictional Logan Roy and the real-life Rupert Murdoch, Succession features a man born into great wealth with no political experience running for office. Armstrong could double down on a story line already so familiar to viewers, and like HBO’s Veep, gain attention by predicting the seemingly outrageous future of politics before it happens.

Along with the return of Succession‘s hauntingly beautiful music by Nicholas Britell, instrumentals which earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music in 2019, fans of the series can also expect the entire ensemble cast to be back on screen for Season 3. In addition to Cox as the family patriarch, Ruck as his son, the show’s lead actors include Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom), Nicholas Braun (Greg), J. Smith Cameron (Gerri), and Justine Lupe (Willa).

Since its premiere, Succession has racked up 5 Emmy nominations and one win. Armstrong took home the trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series in 2019, and the series will look to pick up even more hardware at the 2020 Emmys and the Golden Globes. Jeremy Strong, in particular, is the rumored favorite take home the award for Best Actor. His ability to make viewers feel empathy for the awful excuse of a human that is Kendall Roy — it’s a testament to his incredible talent.

In addition to Armstrong, Succession is also executive produced by Frank Rich, who also served as an EP on Veep, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, and Scott Ferguson.

READ NEXT: Colin Kaepernick’s Reps Address ‘False Narratives’ in Open Letter