Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki Bails Out of Jail

Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki has bailed out of jail after an arrest in Austin, Texas, according to online jail records.

Records list the star’s full name, Jared Tristan Padalecki, and say that he is no longer in the custody of the Travis County Jail because he “bonded out.” Padalecki, 37, who stars on Supernatural as Ted Winchester, was taken into custody on October 27, 2019 by Texas authorities.

Padalecki was being held on accusations of assault and public intoxication after an altercation at a club in Austin, Texas, where he lives with his wife and their three kids.

Here’s what you need to know:

There’s Video of an Alleged Altercation on the Sidewalk

TMZ broke the story that Padalecki had been arrested by police outside a club in Austin called Stereotype on early Sunday morning, October 27.

The entertainment site shared video of what it says was an altercation on the sidewalk outside the club. You can watch it above. At one point, a police officer can be seen in the video. TMZ alleges that “Jared allegedly struck a bartender in the face from inside the establishment,” and the actor is then accused of putting a friend in a headlock who tried to calm him down. TMZ also claimed that Padalecki is accused of hitting the club’s general manager and flashing cash at the cops.

Social media posts show that Padalecki has frequented the Stereotype club for some time. In 2018, he shared a graphic of the club’s grand opening on his Instagram page, writing, “Who’s coming with me?!?! I hope to see y’all there on Thursday :). I’ll buy you a cassette tape! 😜 #StereoType #GrandOpening #WooHoo!”

Padalecki’s last post on Instagram before the incident was on October 12, when he was at a restaurant in Toronto.

Reached by Heavy, the Austin Police Department did not release additional details, referring the site to the court system. The case doesn’t come up in the online docket search yet.

Stereotype’s Facebook page describes it as “Studio 54 meets the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Saved by the Bell with a nod to Rubell. A chance to relive high school, but with infinitely more style. Stereotype is a music-centric concept, featuring rotating DJs – including dedicated vinyl DJ sets – video DJs sets and live music. Stereotype blends sophistication with retro and nineties flair to create an infinitely entertaining and approachable bacchanal scene. Stereotype is located at 510 Rio Grande in Austin, Texas.”

Jared Padalecki Was Born & Raised in Texas

According to his IMDB profile, Padalecki was born in San Antonio, Texas to a tax accountant father and teacher mother. He started acting at age 12 and, in 1999, he won a “Claim to Fame” contest and appeared on the Teen Choice awards, the profile states.

He attended James Madison High School, graduating in 2000. He’s acted on Gilmore Girls and, since 2005, CW’s Supernatural. In 2010, he married Genevieve Nicole Cortese. His mom helped him study mythology to prepare for his Supernatural role, according to a TV Guide bio.

Padalecki and his wife had their third child together in 2017.

In earlier October, Padalecki, his wife, and kid were hanging out at an Austin festival.

#TBT to last year’s #aclfest when @jarpad was channeling his inner Axl Rose. 😝 Can’t wait to see GNR 🌹 and all the other bands this weekend! I’ve put together a playlist of my favorite songs from artists who will be performing on the blog today! 🎶 https://t.co/0lOdrSCMMH 🎸 pic.twitter.com/mWpu71dml1 — Genevieve Padalecki (@realGpad) October 3, 2019

In 2015, People Magazine offered readers a peak into Padalecki’s Austin home. People reported that the “10,600-sq.-ft. Austin home boasts a guesthouse, home theater and wine cellar.” Of his home office, he told People, “When I come here, I pour myself a little bourbon, grab my guitar, and I’m free of my worldly responsibilities.” Supernatural is now coming to an end after 15 seasons.

READ NEXT: Why Supernatural Is Ending.