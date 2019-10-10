‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Cast & Premiere Spoilers

The Winchester brothers are back for one last fight as Season 15 of Supernatural premieres. When last seen on the show, characters Sam and Dean, along with Castiel and Jack, were experiencing a worst-case scenario, if there ever was one. Surrounded by escaping demons from their past and Chuck’s not so cryptic warning of “welcome to the end,” this final season promises to bring the action, the tears, and the characters that viewers have come to love.

“Supernatural” Season 15 Cast



Jensen Ackles

The road for Ackles’ character Dean has been full of twists and turns that even the Impala would have trouble handling. As the series winds down, the actor looked backed on at his experiences on the show, during a recent appearance. “It’s a long journey that I don’t think is every going to be over. I think we’re just going to go away for a while,” Ackles told the Television Critics Association, as reported by USA Today. While the storylines for this season are being kept under wraps, Ackles provided a premiere episode teaser on his Instagram account.

Jared Padalecki

Saying goodbye to the character Sam is not something that Padalecki is looking forward to. The actor recently reflected on how he has been dealing with the series’ final season. “We are carrying on like we’ve always carried on, just trying to do the best job we can to bring Sam and Dean to life and help tell their story, and we’ll do that until [shooting wraps on] April 2,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Misha Collins

One of the highlights of the series has been Castiel and Dean’s friendship and it was put to the test again after Jack had to make a brutal decision in season 14. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Collins played up the dynamic between the characters, saying, “That tension is still really potent in their relationship and it’s something that we will deal with later in the season.”

Alexander Calvert

Relatively new to the series, Calvert has still made an impact with his role as Jack. When asked about the future of his character, the actor told TV Insider that the outcome could go many ways. “Hard to say. Is Jack the yin or the yang? God or the Devil? No matter what side of the coin he ends up on, I just want Jack to experience the belonging he craves.”

“Supernatural” Season 15 Premiere Spoilers

The premiere episode, titled “Back and to the Future”, starts exactly where the series left off at the end of season 14’s cliffhanger. Executive producer Andrew Dabb expanded on this, telling Variety, “I don’t know that our approach this year has been that much more different than last year, other than we’re writing to an ending, rather than a cliffhanger. The temptation is that you’d go into a final season and just do straight serialization with every episode tying to the bigger, larger God plotline, and we do have a lot of episodes that do that, but it still needs to feel like a season of Supernatural. So there are a lot of standalone adventures — some are scary, some are funny. We wanted to keep that mix going because it’s a key part to the show overall.”

Dabb went on to reveal, “When God is your uber-villain, it’s not just a one-episode deal. It’s not simple, just going for Chuck, and a big part of what we’re dealing with in the season is how to do that. At a certain point, Chuck will be at full strength, which gives our boys even more problems.”

The official CW synopsis of this season’s premiere episode states, “Sam, Dean, and Castiel are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again.” While many are focusing on other spirits and demons from their past, it might be the Woman in White aka Constance Welch who stands out. Originally played by Sarah Shahi, the character returns with a new actress in the role; Shanae Tomasevich has taken over and can be seen in the season premiere. The amount of her involvement this season or how she will be featured in the first episode has yet to be revealed. As for Jack’s role going forward … With storylines winding down and changing, the character has been in his own state of redemption; something that should continue into season 15.

Looking forward a bit into the season, episode 2 of season 15 is titled “Raising Hell” and the Xfinity synopsis of what to expect reads, “Sam, Dean and Castiel call on Rowena to help keep the evil souls at bay and get an unexpected assist from Ketch.” This episode will air on October 17, 2019. Episode 3 is called “The Rupture” and it is set to air on October 24, 2019. The plot description of the episode states, “Sam, Dean and Rowena work tirelessly to keep all of hell from breaking loose; Castiel cannot forgive an arrogant betrayal.”

Tune in to watch Supernatural on the CW network, on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

