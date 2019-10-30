‘Survivor’ 2019 Twists & Spoilers So Far

Survivor has seen lots of twists and turns during the 2019 season. From unexpected eliminations to potential showmances, the Island of the Idols has had no shortage of drama. With that in mind, we’ve decided to recap all of the twists and spoilers that have taken place during the season thus far.

There have been 5 castaways who have been sent home. They include Ronnie Bardah, Molly Byman, Vince Moua, Chelsea Walker and Tom Laidlaw. Walker was an especially crushing elimination for fans, as she had a brewing shomance with tribe member Dean Kowalski. “I’m still just as confused as I was then. I don’t want to sound bitter, because I’m not,” Walker told Parade. “But I look at this game pretty logically and fairly. To me, there’s no rationale behind voting me out when they did. It switched to me last second. I don’t know why people agreed to it. It doesn’t make sense! It’s not a smart move at all. People want to make a move for the sake of making a move.”

Moua was another shocking elimination, simply because he had won an idol earlier in the episode. He failed to play, as he was confident he would be voted through, but the rest of the tribe decided to go against him. He recounted the series of events to the Hollywood Reporter. Heading into Tribal Council, with the idol… I wanted to save it, just in case we were swapped into a minority situation,” he recalled.

“I was totally willing to use my idol in order to make sure my allies stayed in the game. I had a whole scheme about how to do that,” Moua continued. “I felt I was overthinking [any danger I was in]. When my vote for Tom was read, I knew I was in trouble,” continued. “Because if the women all voted Tom, they wouldn’t have to read my vote. When my vote came out, the one I wrote Tom on? I knew something was wrong. I realized at that point it was going south.”

There’s Been an Ongoing Issue with Spoilers In the CBS Promos

There has been an ongoing issue regarding the amount of spoilers that are included in the CBS promos. The spoilers became so prevalent that host Jeff Probst issued a statement addressing it. “To those of you frustrated by the #survivor spoilers in the promos… I have to admit I too find it mind numbing,” he wrote. “And it pains me to have join in your complaints against CBS but I am. Despite being on the air 20 years we still have not earned the right to approve our own promo spots.”

“The purpose of a promo is to entice you to watch without giving away what it is we want you to watch,” Probst added. “We have no say in that… I encourage you to continue complaining in the hopes they will finally submit.”