‘Survivor’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight? 10/30/2019

Survivor: Island of the Idols has so far sent home five castaways — four from the Lairo tribe and one from Vokai. Not only that, but the Vokai tribe has won almost every reward challenge as well. Can the Lairo tribe rally to finally start notching some wins on the board? Let’s find out.

episode six, "Suck It Up Buttercup," airing Wednesday (Oct. 30).

8:02 — After the previouslies, Noura Salman approaches Dean Kowalski because she doesn’t trust Jamal Shipman and Jack Nichting. She wants Dean to work with the girls so that they “can kill them before they kill us.” Dean knows he’d be crazy to work with her, but he also has to find a way to get some allies. But the old Vokai have a plan to take out the old Lairo one by one and Nora (who should be solid with the old Vokai people) is totally out of whack with the plan. Jamal thinks getting Nora out is priority No. 1 after Dean tells him what she’s up to.

Dean’s thoughts after one conversation with Noura… 😂 pic.twitter.com/TiBLCdFTnA — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) October 31, 2019

8:04 — Meanwhile, over at Vokai, things are pretty chill because they keep winning things, but if they start losing, things are going to get really interesting because it’s four former Lairo and four original Vokai.

8:07 — The reward challenge is transporting a sled down some tracks, unlocking a key and using a slingshot to knock down targets. The person carried on top of the sled must also be the person who shoots at the targets. The reward is a crate of chickens. Vokai sits out Elaine Stott… and then she is informed she’s headed to Island of the Idols instead of sitting out. There are audible gasps throughout the cast.

8:10 — Jack is the shooter for Lairo and Aaron Meredith is the shooter for Vokai. Aaron makes quick work of the targets and it’s another Vokai victory. As they leave, Dan Spilo says it’s great that they won again, but Elaine going to the Island of the Idols could be trouble because she’s the one they’re going to target if they lose the immunity challenge.

8:15 — Over on the Island, Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine are building the most amazing shelter Survivor has ever seen. Seriously, they have to be getting help with that, right? It’s bananas. Anyway, Elaine is delighted and surprised to see them and they inform her how they are going to give her a lesson. They immediately uncork an upside-down bottle filled with sand and tell her she has until the sand runs out to decide if she is going to accept her task. Rob can’t even tell her what it is before she says yes.

They’re back! Today’s lesson on the Island of the Idols is… #Survivor pic.twitter.com/6IYFVhmeHB — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) October 31, 2019

8:20 — It turns out Elaine’s task is that there is an advantage hidden at the next immunity challenge. They tell her exactly where it is, but she’ll have to grab it during the challenge while surrounded by her teammates. However, if she fails to grab it, she’ll lose her vote at the next Tribal Council. Whoa. She also gets to draw out of a bag to choose the next person from the other tribe to visit the Island.

8:22 — Meanwhile, back at Lairo, Jack misspoke by asking Jamal to use his “‘do rag” to lift the pot on the fire. Jamal says it’s complicated about why that’s insulting, but basically, it’s about feeding into the idea of the “thug, the deadbeat father, the leech on social services” and how a lot of people imagine all black men are. He knows Jack didn’t mean anything by it, but it touched a nerve. What’s cool is that Jack and Jamal have a sincere talk about it and Jack seems to really absorb what Jamal is telling him and interested in changing.

8:28 — Over at Vokai, Elaine tells Elizabeth Beisel that she met Rob and Sandra and Elizabeth is excited to finally be able to share that with someone. Elaine also tells her that if she can get the advantage in the challenge, she can block a vote, which is huge if Vokai loses because they’re split four-four. Elizabeth says she’ll try to cover for Elaine at the challenge.

8:33 — The immunity challenge involves the tribes digging their way into a huge bamboo cage, which they then carry the length of the course, picking up balls along the way. At the end of the course, they have to land the five balls into baskets. Vokai sits out Lauren Beck, then once again, Vokai takes an early lead. At the first set of balls, Elaine finds the little package and tries to stuff it down the back of her shorts and misses! It lands on the ground, but she is able to pick it up and stuff it down the front of her pants before anyone notices.

8:36 — The tribes get to the finish neck and neck and begin shooting their balls. Aaron is once again a total machine, landing four for Vokai right out of the gate. But Jamal manages to tie it up 4-4 and then… Dean wins the challenge for Lairo! Oooh, things ought to be interesting at Tribal Council.

8:44 — After the challenge, Vokai slaughters a chicken and Jason Linden comments that Elaine is like a chicken waiting to be slaughtered. Elaine shows Elizabeth her advantage and they go to Aaron and Missy Byrd to vote with them. Missy seems legitimately on board, but Aaron is considering going with the original Vokai members to get Elaine out anyway. Now the people against her know she doesn’t have an Idol, so they can absolutely take her out even with her advantage. Oh, Aaron. That might be a good move now, but when the tribes merge, you are going to be low man on the former Vokai totem pole. This might be a huge mistake even if Elaine does go home this week.

8:51 — Elaine says this is an old-fashioned standoff. It’s four versus four and she “ain’t scared.” In their little hidey-hole, Rob says to Sandra that he hopes Elaine got the advantage. But Jeff points out that someone could flip. The former Vokai argue that a former Lairo should flip because there are more Vokai members when they merge, so they’ll be the new Vokai. But keep in mind, we see this all the time — the person who flipped gets voted out because no one trusts them and they weren’t an original member of the tribe. I’d rather stick with my original people and try to get someone from the other side to flip.

8:53 — Elaine decides it’s time to reveal her advantage and the former Vokai members are obviously pretty freaked out. Elaine decides to block Jason’s vote, as Rob whispers that that doesn’t necessarily mean Jason is the target.

