Does Tamra Judge Cheat on Her Husband with Braunwyn?

Tamra Judge has been the focus of controversy on Real Housewives of Orange County. The outspoken personality has been hit with claims that she’s been threesomes with fellow RHOC co-star Baunwyn Windham-Burke, and that she has had additional threesomes with her husband Eddie Judge. Read on for to learn more about these claims.

Braunwyn dropped the bombshell news during season 14 episode 10. She was talking with her husband Sean, and she admitted to telling the other RHOC women that they have threesomes on occasion. “Tamra said something as a joke about a threesome. She’s like, ‘Have you ever had one?’ So I was explaining the story how like for your big birthdays, that that’s the best gift I can give you!,” she explained. “Then Tamra’s like, ‘Oh, no, Ed and I do that, too!'”

Braunwyn Said That Tamra Judge Admitted to Having Threesomes with Her Husband

Braunwyn then admitted that she would be open to the notion of doing so with Tamra and Eddie Judge. “Oh, I wouldn’t share Tamra,” she added. “Tamra’s happily married… I haven’t even thought about it for a while because we’ve been having so many babies, but that actually sounds super-fun.”

Braunwyn also posted a video of her and Tamra kissing on her Instagram. She discussed the kiss, and her feelings toward Tamra, with Hollywood Life. “I think that Tamra and I just have that little like naughty side to us where we we’re like, ‘Gee. Let’s get into trouble’,” she said. Braunwyn also said that she would happily “make out” with Tamra again.

Tamra Has Denied Braunwyn’s Claims Outright on Twitter

Tamra responded to the threesome claims on Twitter, where she denied them vehemently. “For the record, Eddie and I do not have threesomes,” she wrote. “That’s not what I told her. We do not have threesomes. Just one crazy fun night a few years ago.” Tamra included the hashtag #oneanddone, which has led many fans to assume that she and Eddie had a lone threesome, but it is not something they regularly seek out.

Since her initial statement, Braunwyn has said that she wasn’t serious. “It’s a joke that I say to my friends. I’m like, ‘You don’t fu*k your friends,” she explained. “Like that is my number one rule. I have never made out with a friend. I would never have a threesome with a friend, even when they’ve asked me politely. Number one rule, you do not f*ck your friends. That how you lose friends, and I love my friends. Yeah, we joke about it. But no, you know what? It’s fun to joke about, but it would never happen.”

Based on the statements of both Tamra and Braunwyn, it seems as though there is no truth to the threesome claims. There was merely a misunderstanding and the unexpected drama that materialized.