Few celebrities have been more open about their relationships than Taylor Swift. Swift’s most serious boyfriend to date has been Joe Alwyn, but some fans have speculated that she met Alwyn while she was still dating Tom Hiddleston. The pop star even hinted at it on her latest album, Lover. Is it true? Did Swift fall for Alwyn while she was still in a relationship?

Swift met Alwyn at the 2016 Met Gala, when she was dating musician Calvin Harris. While it would be several months before they embarked on a relationship, the singer admits that she couldn’t stop thinking about Alwyn. She details her feelings in the lyrics for “Cruel Summer,” which you can check out below:

Swift & Alwyn Met at the 2016 Met Gala When She Was Dating DJ Calvin Harris

VideoVideo related to did taylor swift fall for joe alwyn while dating her ex? 2019-10-28T17:52:54-04:00

I’m drunk in the back of a car, and I cried like a baby coming home from the bar / Said I’m fine but it wasn’t true, I don’t want to keep secrets just to keep you / Snuck in through the garden gate every night that summer just to seal my fate.

Between the time that Swift and Alwyn met and started dating, there was a brief window where the former dated Avengers star Tom Hiddleston. The “secret” that Swift refers to in the lyrics above may be the fact that she had feelings for Alwyn even while she was dating someone else. The other lyrics in the song support this reading. Swift implies that she was “sneaking out” on Hiddleston to be with Alwyn, which ultimately sealed the “fate” of the short-lived relationship.

Swift also references her feelings for Alwyn on the song “Paper Rings.” She sings, “I hate accidents, except when we went from friends to this,” again emphasizing the fact that their feelings were strong for one another. The most telling lyrics, however, comes on the song “Lover.” During the chorus, Swift belts out, “I’ve loved you for three summers now but honey, I want them all.” Given the time the song was written, that would mean the “three summers” in question were 2016, 2017 and 2018– which overlaps with Swift and Hiddleston’s relationship.

Swift Confirmed That She Had Feelings for Alwyn While Dating Tom Hiddleston

While Alwyn has served as a musical inspiration, Swift has made a point to not discuss her relationship during interviews. When asked about Alwyn, the pop star politely declined. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she told the Guardian. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

Alwyn took a similar stance during an interview with Elle. “I don’t think [we’re] more [private] than anyone else,” he said. “I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private’. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.”