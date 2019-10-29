Taylor Swift Surprises Knockout Round Pairings for The Voice Season 17

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift is the “mega mentor” for The Voice season 17 — at least not to the viewers because the show announced her return as a mentor back in September. But on Monday’s (Oct. 28) final Battle Round episode, she surprised the contestants when they released the latest Knockout Round pairings and it was just as adorable as you hoped it would be.

As the contestants came on stage in their Knockout Round pairings, they were greeted by Ms. Swift and more than a few jaws dropped to the floor.

“Holy crap,” says Jake Hoot. “I just got butterflies. Getting to work with her, you can’t put it into words.”

Katie Kadan adds that meeting Swift just made her life, while Marina Chello says, “She’s everything that a pop star should be.”

Melinda Rodriguez, who is a huge T-Swizzle fan along with her brother, revealed to Swift that they have matching “Fearless” tattoos on their bodies.

In a previously released clipped, Rodriguez also made Swift get a little teary-eyed telling her about her brother, who has finally received the heart transplant he has been waiting for for a very long time.

“It was this really unexpected, beautiful moment,” says Swift, adding, “Can you tell us an address for where we can send him some gifts?”

While Swift wasn’t a surprise to the viewers, what was a nice surprise was learning the first six Knockout Round pairings. The Knockout Round starts Monday (Oct. 28) and finishes up Tuesday, at least for these six pairs. Next week Knockouts will continue. They all feature two stars from one team facing off on separate songs. Each coach selects one performer to keep on his or her team, though each coach has one steal to use on an eliminated contestant from another team.

The pairings are as follows:

Jake Hoot vs. Melinda Rodriguez, Team Kelly Clarkson

Marina Chello vs. Cali Wilson, Team Blake Shelton

Max Boyle vs. Katie Kadan, Team John Legend

Jessie Lawrence vs. Kyndal Inskeep, Team Gwen Stefani

Khalea Lynee vs. James Violet, Team John Legend

Joana Martinez vs. Ricky Duran, Team Blake Shelton

Those are some interesting matchups because, at this point in the competition, there are so few contestants left that they can’t always be paired with someone who sings in a similar style. So it’s comparing apples to oranges a little bit from here on out.

Swift is excited for her mentoring gig, though she admits she “didn’t realize” that she was being called a “mega mentor.”

“That’s just gonna go to my head,” the superstar deadpans, snapping her fingers and demanding a latte.

Tune in Tuesday, Oct. 29 to see how she does with the season 17 contestants on The Voice, which airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

