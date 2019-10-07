Team John Legend on The Voice Season 17 So Far 10/7/2019

The Blind Auditions Part 5 airs on The Voice season 17 on Monday, October 7. All eyes are on coach John Legend and his team, following his season 16 win with Maelyn Jarmon. Heading into episode 5, Legend has a total of 7 team members (8 when you consider that one of his acts is a duo).

Before tuning in to night 5 of the Bling Auditions, here’s what you should know about the talented artists on John Legend’s team so far:

Dane & Stephanie

Dane and Stephanie are fraternal twins who, before auditioning for The Voice and joining Team Legend, performed together in a cappella, musical theater and on YouTube. They currently have 17,000 subscribers on YouTube.

For their blind audition, Dane and Stephanie harmonized to “Angela” by The Lumineers.

Katie Kadan

Katie Kadan, a professional musician from Chicago, floored all four judges, each of which turned around during her rendition of “Baby I Love You” by Aretha Franklin. Legend, who was the first to turn around, ultimately won Kadan over.

According to her Team Legend bio, 38-year-old Kadan started singing in church and choir, and taught music lessons as a side job, but sang solo for the first time at an open mic when she was 30. Following the positive response she received at that open mic, she started booking gigs.

Marybeth Byrd

All four coaches turned their chairs during Marybeth Byrd’s blind audition performance of “Angel From Montgomery,” but she ultimately chose John Legend as her coach.

According to her official The Voice bio, “Marybeth grew up with a terrible stutter and was constantly teased. Speech therapy didn’t help, but one day her parents heard her sing and realized she wasn’t stuttering. Music became her refuge, and after performing at several charity events, she soon became known as the soul singer in her small country town.”

Max Boyle

As Max Boyle sang “Wayfaring Stranger” by Ed Sheeran, both Legend and Kelly Clarkson turned their chairs for him. Legend blocked Clarkson from persauding Max to join Team Kelly, so Boyle was his to claim for his Team Legend.

23-year-old Boyle grew up in a musical family, but didn’t start sharing his artistic side with others until he broke his arm and joined the high school choir while he was forced to sit out from sports.

Mendeleyev

28-year-old Mendeleyev sang “Girl From the North Country” by Bob Dylan for his blind audition. Although the Venice, California native goes by Mendeleyev, his full name is “Mendeleyev Galileo Einstein Pythagoras Darwin Euclid Leonardo Allan-Blitz,” named by his parents after their favorite scientists.

Preston C. Howell

At only 14 years old, Preston C. Howell is the youngest member of Team Legend so far, but that does mean he’s lacking in experience when it comes to singing and performing.

His Team Legend bio reveals “Preston has always loved music and grew up singing jazz with his dad. At eight years old, he started performing in choir and joined the Broadway Kids theater group. He later joined a professional theater group and has performed in more plays than he can count, but recently decided to focus on singing. Last year he joined a youth a cappella group, Acapop, and started singing in a local pop group, Miami Squadz, which performs at community and charity events.”

Will Breman

Will Breman, who is 25 years old and from Santa Barbara, California, sang “Say You’ll Be There” during his blind audition; John Legend and Gwen Stefani both turned their chairs around. After Breman revealed that Legand was one of his influences, the two sang “Ordinary People” together on stage and Breman chose to join Team Legend.

When Breman took to Instagram to reflect on the experiences he had in the week following his blind audition airing on The VoiceMy personal favorite, getting at least 500+ messages from people either on the #autismspectrum #aspergers or who have family/friends on the spectrum expressing sheer gratitude for using @nbcthevoice to bring light to those topics. I’m at a loss for words, and I really don’t know if I can fully live up to those comments, but dangit I’ll do my best! #AspiesUnite.

Tune in to The Voice season 17, Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.