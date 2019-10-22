Teen Mom Young & Pregnant Season 2 Cast Spoilers

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant returns to MTV for its second season on Tuesday, October 22, promising more drama, trials, and triumphs for the reality show’s cast.

The official synopsis for the season 2 premiere episode teases “Ashley gets back on track with school and sets bigger goals for herself and her family. Kayla realizes she may have to drop out of school to take care of Izaiah. Rachel isn’t 100% sure her ex Drew is her baby’s father.”

In addition to three returning cast members, the show is getting two new additions. Season 1’s Jade Cline and Lexi Tatman are not listed as returning for season 2.

Here’s what you need to know about the season 2 cast of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant:

Ashley Jones

22-year-old Ashley is from Vallejo, California and is mom to her daughter Holly. She ends things with Holly’s father, Bar, this season, and starts spending time with rapper 600Breezy.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, Brianna teased on her Instagram “When we catch up with Ashley, she’s back in school and focused on building a better life for Holly. Is Bar on the same page?”

Kayla Sessler

Kayla is embarking on a new relationship with Luke this season, after ending things with her son Izaiah’s father Stephen. That relationship will be tested when she finds out she’s pregnant with Luke’s child.

Kayla and Luke have since had their child, a daughter named Ariah Jordynn; based on recent social media, the couple appears to still be together.

Rachel Beaver

Rachel is one of the new cast member additions to season 2. She is 17 years old and from Madisonville, Tennessee. Her drama, at least when season 2 begins, centers around the fact that she doesn’t know if the baby she’s pregnant with is her boyfriend’s or his best friend’s. She will also have to deal with her disapproving mother.

Rachel has been promoting her storyline on the show via social media. On Instagram, she wrote:

“2x the milestones

2x the growing pains

2x the love

A brand new season of #youngandpregnant joins @teenmom 2

Tuesday October 22nd at 9/8c on @mtv

It’s just the beginning for me stay tuned to see our story!”

Brianna Jaramillo

Brianna Jaramillo and her son Braeson are back for another season of the show. She broke up with Danae, which means the 19-year-old and Braeson moved to Oregon to live with her mom.

Kiaya Elliot

Kiaya is another new member of the Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant cast. The 19-year-old got pregnant with her son while she and her girlfriend Teazha were broken up. Her son’s father is in prison and not in their lives, but Kiaya and Teazha got back together and plan to raise the baby together.

She spread the news that she would be a part of the reality show’s season 2 on social media, writing in an Instagram caption “Can’t wait for you all to join me & @_.baabylouu._ on my journey in motherhood!”

Tune in to Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant season 2, Tuesday nights at 9/8c on MTV.