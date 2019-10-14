The Brady Bunch Cast Then & Now

For decades, The Brady Bunch has been entertaining audiences around the world. Premiering in 1969, the comedy would run several seasons on its original home ABC. The series’ true success would come when it entered syndication less than a year later.

The show covers the trials and tribulations of a family that comes together through marriage. Mike and Carol Brady, played by Robert Reed and Florence Henderson, would each bring three children from a previous marriage to this new relationship. Mike’s children were three boys: Greg, Peter, and Bobby. Carol’s children were three girls: Marcia, Jan, and Cindy. Each week, the family would tackle their own brand of domestic chaos, all while maintaining a sense of humor.

Several movies featuring the family kept the story alive with fans. Today, the stars of the series still reflect on their place in TV history. When it was announced the HGTV would be renovating the house that acted as the famous Brady home, it was the perfect time for cast members to get together once again. Learn where the series’ stars and cast are now.

Robert Reed as Mike Brady

Reed made appearances in various films and TV series, but it was his turn as father to the Brady family that made him a TV icon. He would go on to reprise the role several times, but never found the success he did with the series. The actor died in 1992.

Florence Henderson as Carol Brady

The actress, best known to TV fans as the Brady mom, made a range of appearances in her life. From commercials to films, Henderson covered the spectrum of entertainment. In recent years, she also took a turn on the dancefloor with ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. The actress died in 2016.

Ann B. Davis as Alice Nelson

Ann B. Davis was an established and award-winning actress long before the Brady family came calling. In fact, she had won Emmys for her role on The Bob Cummings Show. As the housekeeper Alice Nelson, the actress would find a whole new generation of fans. She died in 2014.

Maureen McCormick as Marcia Brady

As Marcia Brady, McCormick would experience a whirlwind of success that included performing as a solo artist and getting to act alongside some very special guest stars. After the show ended, she found herself dealing with a drug addiction that crippled her ability to move forward in the industry. After finally getting clean, the actress began to put her life back together.

In the early 2000s, the actress would appear in various series, most covering the reality genre. The most notable of her appearance would be on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. In addition to acting, she has also pursued a career in country music.

Eve Plumb as Jan Brady

As a child, Plumb found small roles in the ’60s series. The Brady Bunch offered a major platform to show off her talents as the beleaguered Jan. After the series was canceled, the actress would return to small roles on various series. She continues to act in theater as well as on TV. Plumb currently splits her time between New York City and Los Angeles.

Susan Olsen as Cindy Brady

Olsen made several small appearances on series such as Ironside before getting her big break on The Brady Bunch. After the show ended, Olsen largely stayed out of the spotlight until adulthood. As reality series became prominent on TV, she would take advantage of the medium by making appearances on several projects.

In 2016, Olsen was at the center of a controversy on her own Two Chicks Talkin’ Politics. As part of an argument with actor Leon Acord-Whiting, the actress took to her radio show and expressed controversial remarks. Allegations of homophobia soon followed and Olsen was let go soon after.

Barry Williams as Greg Brady

The actor started out his career on some of the ’60s most well-known shows. After getting the role of Greg on The Brady Bunch, the actor would see his profile rise. Behind the scenes, Williams was at the center of more gossip-worthy escapades. In Maureen McCormick’s “Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding my True Voice,” the actress tells of dating her co-star and her feelings about Williams’ other romance with star Florence Henderson.

Christopher Knight as Peter Brady

The Brady Bunch was a big break for Christopher Knight. After the series ended, he tried his hand at guest star roles on various series. Almost a decade later, the actor quit the business to explore a career dealing with computer software. Years later, he would begin to revisit acting and performing in the public eye. The most notable of his appearances came on VH1’s The Surreal Life. While on the series, he would become involved with co-star Adrianne Curry. After The Surreal Life ended, the pair would bring their romance to the spin-off series My Fair Brady. While the pair would be married on the show, the relationship would not last. In 2012, it was confirmed that the couple had divorced.

Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady

Lookinland’s previous work before the series was mostly confined to commercials. After The Brady Bunch ended, the actor slowly transitioned away from the entertainment industry. As of 2019, Lookinland has left the business far behind, opting instead for a concrete business.