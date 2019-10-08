‘The Flash’ Season 6 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

Tonight is the Season 6 premiere of The Flash on The CW. Considering how last season ended and some of those cliffhangers (like the change in Barry’s disappearance date and Cisco’s crazy decision), you’ll likely want to watch the episode as soon as it airs. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch The Flash tonight.

AIR DATE & TIME: The Flash premiere airs tonight, Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the episode, you can watch it later on The CW’s website or app.

TV CHANNEL FOR THE FLASH: To find out what channel The Flash is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel The CW is on for you.

Tonight’s Synopsis & Recap of Last Season

Tonight’s episode is called “Into the Void.” It’s directed by Gregory Smith and written by Eric Wallace and Kelly Wheeler.

The synopsis reads: “While Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, the team faces their greatest threat yet – one that threatens to destroy all of Central City. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever.”

In case you need a refresher about last season’s finale, we’ve got that for you. For the Season 5 finale, Cicada II was defeated by destroying the dagger, even though Younger Grace agreed to take the cure. This freed Eobard Thawne in the future. But with a good dose of teamwork, the team travels to the future and stops him from a murderous rampage. The downside is that this starts a new timeline that will ultimately erase Nora from existence. Thawne claims he mastered the timeline and can survive these types of changes, but Nora can only do the same by using the Negative Speed Force. Nora can’t bring herself to do it because she’s afraid she’ll never be able to go back to being good.

So she doesn’t just die, she fades away out of existence. Now they’ll be dealing with her death and the aftermath in the premiere.

Meanwhile, Cisco decides to take the cure and become a normal human again without powers. So he will be dealing with those repercussions now.

Joe is the new CCPD captain and Singh is Chief of Police. Sherloque returns to his Earth with Irene. Ralph begins to work on a case involving Deardon. But everything’s not fixed. Now it looks like Barry’s going to disappear in 2019 rather than 2024.

