‘The Laundromat’: Netflix Release Time & Cast

Although The Laundromat has already released in theaters for a limited run, the movie is now releasing nationwide on Netflix. Here’s a look at what time it premieres and all the details about the movie you’ll want to know.

‘The Laundromat’ Will Be Released on Netflix on Friday, October 18

The Laundromat will be released on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. Pacific (3:01 a.m. Eastern) on October 18. So that means that any time you visit Netflix on Friday, October 18 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the movie will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live. The movie will be released at the same time everywhere, not staggered. So these are all the same times, but in different time zones:

Release Times in the U.S. (October 18)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (October 17)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (October 17)

You can also watch the film now in select movie theaters.

The synopsis reads: “When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin begins investigating a fake insurance policy.”

Netflix’s movie The Laundromat is based on the book: “Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite.” However, Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca are suing Netflix for defamation based on how they are portrayed in the movie. They say Netflix portrays them as “ruthless uncaring lawyers who are involved in money laundering, tax evasion, bribery and/or other criminal conduct.”

Netflix wrote in response to the suit: “Plaintiffs’ Motion should be denied for a host of reasons. First, Plaintiffs are seeking an eleventh hour gag order against constitutionally protected speech, mere days before the motion picture at issue herein is to be released on Netflix. As the U.S. Supreme Court long ago recognized: “The importance of motion pictures as an organ of public opinion is not lessened by the fact that they are designed to entertain as well as to inform.”

‘The Laundromat’ Cast

The cast for The Laundromat includes the following characters.

Gary Oldman plays Jurgen Mossack, one of the lawyers at the center of the movie. His recent credits include Mary, Killers Anonymous, Tau, Darkest Hour (where he played Winston Churchill), The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Space Between Us, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Dark Knight Rises (Commissioner Gordon), and more.

Sharon Stone plays Hannah. Her recent appearances include The New Pope, Mosaic, Better Things, Running Wild, All I Wish, Agent X, Mothers and Daughters, and more.

Meryl Streep plays Ellen Martin, one of the main characters. Her recent roles include Big Little Lies, Little Women, Mary Poppins Returns, Into the Woods, Web Therapy, Hope Springs, and more.

Melissa Rauch plays Melanie. She may be best known for her role as Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory.

Antonio Banderas plays Ramon Fonseca, one of the lawyers at the center of the movie. His recent credits include The New Mutants, Pain & Glory, Life Itself, Genius, Beyond the Edge, Bullet Head, Black Butterfly, and much more.

David Schwimmer plays Matthew Quirk. Perhaps best known for Friends, his recent credits include Will & Grace, Feed the Beast, American Crime Story, Web Therapy, Episodes, and more.

Robert Patrick plays Captain Perry. His recent credits include Mayans MC, Perry Mason, The Rising Hawk, Jarhead: Law of Return, GunnyTime, Edge of Fear, Scorpion (Cable Gallo), and more.

James Cromwell plays Joseph David Martin. His recent credits include Succession, The Detour (JR), The Family (Doug Coe), Berlin Station (Gilbert Dorn), Counterpart (Yanek), The Young Pope (Michael Spencer), Murder in the First (Warren Daniels), and more.

Jeffrey Wright plays Malchus Irvin Boncamper. His recent credits include Westworld (Bernard), What If?, The Goldfinch, OG, Hold the Dark, Friday’s Child, Game Night, and more.