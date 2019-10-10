The Masked Singer: Who Gets Unmasked on Episode 3 Tonight? Live Recap

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 3 aired on Wednesday, October 9 at 8/7c on Fox. The episode, entitled “Return of the Masks: Group D,” featured the Eagle, Fox, Penguin, and Flower performing for the first time this season. Guesses were made, clues were given, and at the end of the episode, one eliminated celebrity was unmasked.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS and stop reading now if you are not caught up and do not want to know what happened during season 2 episode 3 of The Masked Singer. This article will be updated live as the episode airs, so keep checking back for more information.

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 3 Recap

The episode featured 2 head-to-head battles: The Flower vs. The Eagle and The Penguin vs. The Fox.

The Flower was the first to sing. After her clue package, she sang “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton and it was immediately clear that a professional singing legend is behind the mask. The Eagle battled back with a performance of “I’d Do Anything for Love” by Meat Loaf. The Eagle commanded the stage and engaged with the audience, giving an entertaining performance, but he didn’t give the impression that he’s a singer by profession.

Although the Eagle gave a great performance and had the audience and judges laughing, the Flower was voted the winner, which meant the Eagle would have to battle in a sudden death round at the end of the show for the chance at staying in the competition.

