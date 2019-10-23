Is There a New Episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ Tonight? Why Not?

The Masked Singer is back for its second season after a majorly successful debut earlier this year. Week after week, fans of the quirky singing competition have been tuning in on Wednesday nights to enjoy performances, make guesses, and witness the revealing of another heavily costumed celebrity. If you’re a dedicated fan of the show, you may be surprised to discover that tonight, Wednesday, October 23, no new episode of the show will air on FOX.

So why, when it feels like season 2 has only just begun, is there no episode of The Masked Singer playing tonight? The 2019 MLB World Series is to blame. Game 2 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, and it is unsurprising that the major television networks will be broadcasting it.

FOX’s primetime television schedule confirms that the 2019 World Series game between the Nationals and the Astros will start airing live at 8pm ET, the time slot usually reserved for new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2. An MLB on FOX Pregame will air at 7:30pm ET. On Friday night, October 25, FOX programming will be disrupted again when Game 3 of the series airs at 8pm ET; Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 at 8pm ET.

The next new episode of the season, episode 5, is scheduled to air next week on Wednesday, October 23, and the rest of the season is expected to proceed without any additional breaks or weeks off. The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Mask Us Anything,” teases “Six celebrities take the stage for their next performance of the season; panelists attempt to guess the identities of the costumed celebrities.” The Fox, Flower, Ladybug, Tree, Rottweiler, and Penguin are expected to perform, and another celebrity will be unmasked at the end of the episode.

It is worth noting, however, that a World Series can last for up to 7 games. If a 7th game is needed in order to determine the 2019 World Series Champion team, that final game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30 at 8pm ET, which means that The Masked Singer programming would be disrupted yet again. If the winner is determined within the first 6 games, The Masked Singer will air as scheduled; a team needs to win 4 games in the series in order to be declared the World Series Champions. Heading into Game 2 of the series, the Nationals were leading with 1 win over the Astros.

Get caught up on the first four episodes of Season 2 tomorrow at 3pm ET on @Twitter & YouTube. 🎭 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/qDoVqxWFdb — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 22, 2019

To make up for the show’s hiatus week, The Masked Singer informed fans and followers on Twitter that they would be airing a “Season 2 Catch Up” of the first 4 episodes on Twitter and Youtube (they will not be airing on the FOX network). If you’re interested in tuning in for that rewatch mini-event, it begins at 3pm ET and 12pm PT on Wednesday, October 23, and will conclude before the World Series-related festivities are scheduled to begin. You can find the rewatch by visiting The Masked Singer‘s Twitter or Youtube sites.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.