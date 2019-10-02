Who Is Performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 2 Tonight? 10/2/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 2. The episode will feature four new characters, each with their own debut performance and video package of clues, as well as an elimination and unmasking, revealing one secret celebrity identity.

The official episode synopsis gives nothing away about what to expect during episode 2, entitled “Return of the Masks: Group C,” saying simply “Four new celebrity singers face off against one another.”

“Group C,” which will be competing head-to-head during episode 2, includes the Leopard, Flamingo, Panda, and Black Widow elaborately costumed characters.

Here’s what you need to know about episode 2’s performers:

The Leopard

The Leopard is dressed in a royal Baroque costume with a full skirt, which was designed to hide the celebrity’s body shape. The Leopard speaks with a British accent, but the celebrity could be using a fake accent to throw off viewers. The Leopard did provide one a major clue, however, saying “I’ve been spotted with the president.”

The Flamingo

On the “Super Sneak Peek,” the celebrity behind the hot pink and ruffly Flamingo costume said that they love “mascara,” and that in the competition, “I may never put my foot down.”

Ahead of the Flamingo’s first performance, The Masked Singer‘s official Youtube account shared a clip of the Flamingo singing “Lady Marmalade.” Based on that short video, it seems that Flamingo is a professional singer; the celebrity judges were immediately impressed and entertained.

The Flamingo is anticipated to be a top performer this season, so do not expect the Flamingo to be eliminated at the end of episode 2.

The Panda

The sneak peek special episode ahead of the Masked Singer premiere didn’t reveal much about the Panda’s identity. In the Panda’s intro, the Panda made reference to “how I prepare” bamboo, which suggests that the celebrity behind the mask might be a chef.

The Panda costume’s defining features are a pink beanie with a blue fuzzy pompom on top, a matching fuzzy pastel jacket, and multicolor beaded necklaces, pants, and sneakers.

The Black Widow

An early-release clip of the Black Widow’s first performance reveals that the celebrity chose to sing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston for their Masked Singer debut. Based on the Black Widow’s singing voice, it seems that the celebrity behind the mask is a woman who has experience singing and performing in front of an audience.

During Black Widow’s sneak peek video package introduction, one of the visual revealed was a black widow tarot card. The Black Widow teased “I’m here to crawl my way to the top and spin a web around the competition,” and “America, you can guess my identity all you want, but I’m gonna leave you hanging by a thread.” Much of the package centered around spider-related jokes and puns, so that first video’s clues were tough to identify.

