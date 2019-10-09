Who Is Performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tonight? 10/9/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 3 airs on Wednesday, October 9. The episode features the first performances of “Group D,” and will conclude with another contestant elimination and celebrity unmasking.

The brief synopsis for episode 3 simply reads “Four new celebrity singers face off against one another.” Episode 3 marks the final night of “new celebrity singers.” At the end of the night, all 16 characters will have entered the season’s competition, and 4 will have been eliminated.

As the characters take the stage for their first songs in front of the audience and judges panel, and their first clue packages are revealed, guesses will be made about the celebrities disguised beneath the elaborate masks.

While we don’t know who the celebrities singing undercover are, we DO know which 4 costumed characters are competing tonight:

Here are the head-to-head battles you should expect to see tonight:

The Flower vs. The Eagle

When The Eagle was introduced to fans during the season 2 “super sneak peek” preview episode, they told the camera “They’ll be saluting me in the very end,” suggesting that the person behind the mask might have a political or famously patriotic background. As another clue, the package revealed that the celebrity specially requested the costume’s sun medallion and red bandana.

In a clip released ahead of episode 3, a preliminary guess is made about The Flower‘s celebrity identity after the performance. Although the performance wasn’t released with the preview, it appears that the Flower is an impressive singer, since Nicole guessed that the celebrity behind the mask might be Mariah Carey. Before the Flower’s performance, we know from the “super sneak peek” has succeeded in a number of different industries, since she teased “I blossom in every field I plant myself in” and said that the show was another opportunity to branch out.

The Penguin vs. The Fox

During The Penguin‘s “Super Sneak Peek” introduction, their main clue was “I might be cold as ice, but I’m ready to bring the heat.” A second reference to cold temperatures seemed to confirm that the celebrity has some kind of relationship to the cold. Another clue offered in that first intro was the Penguin’s affinity for fun wigs and hairstyles. Perhaps we will see colorful wigs featured in the Penguin’s debut performance.

It is interesting, but not all that surprising, that the Fox network show has The Fox as one of its characters. Is the celebrity behind the mask affiliated with a Fox show as an actor or host? Before the season began, the Fox introduced himself by calling himself a “superhero” and said he was ready to “devour the competition.” The sneak preview special revealed that of all 16 of the season 2 character costumes, the Fox costume took the longest to make.

