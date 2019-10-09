How Many Contestants Are on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2?

After The Masked Singer season 1 debuted as the number one new unscripted show on television, Fox has brought back their quirky, mega-hit singing competition with new characters, new disguised celebrities, and even more elaborate costumes and performances.

For the first season of The Masked Singer, there were only 12 masked celebrities competing. This season, there are 16 total contestants, which means fans will get to watch 16 different elaborately costumed characters perform on the Masked Singer stage throughout the competition.

The 16 characters featured this season are the Flamingo, Rottweiler, Butterfly, Black Widow, Eagle, Ice Cream, Panda, Flower, Fox, Penguin, Thingamajig, Leopard, Egg, Lady Bug, Skeleton, and Tree. The 2-hour season 2 premiere featured 8 debut performances and 2 eliminations; the following week, for episode 2, 4 more characters performed and a third was voted off the show.

Episode 3, airing on Wednesday, October 9, features the first performances of the final 4 characters: The Flower, The Fox, The Eagle, and The Penguin. After they perform, the viewers at home will have been introduced to all 16 of the season’s characters, and a 4th character out of those original 16 will have been unmasked.

Although we only know the true identities of the Panda (Laila Ali), Egg (Johnny Weir), and Ice Cream (Ninja), we do know that all 16 disguised celebrities are very accomplished in their respective industries. When adding up the accolades of all 16 contestants, they have a combined total of 140 films, 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 31 Billboard No. 1 singles, 22 Broadway shows, 20 platinum records, 19 Emmy wins, 15 marriages, 8 divorces, 7 Super Bowl wins, 6 multi-platinum records, 5 Hall of Famers, three New York Times bestsellers, and two have been named Time magazine’s Most Influential People.

Season 1 consisted of 10 episodes, running from the beginning of January through the end of February. With 4 more contestants this season, that means season 2 should have at least 14 episodes in total.

When it was announced that The Masked Singer had been renewed for season 2, Rob Wade, the President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials for Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement “The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season. I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.” At the time, it was not explicitly stated that there would be more characters in season 2, nor that it would be a longer season; however, it’s not surprising that they chose to include 4 more masked celebrities and add episodes to season 2 after the remarkable success the show was met with for its debut season.

After the series was only 2 episodes into its second season, it was announced that it would be renewed next year for a season 3. Will season 3 feature even more contestants? We’ll have to wait and see.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.