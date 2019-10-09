‘The Masked Singer’ Is Already Greenlit for a Season 3

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is underway, and the show has already been renewed for a third season.

What do we know about Season 3 of The Masked Singer? Read on.

The Third Season Will Premiere Right after the Super Bowl

Fox has revealed that the third season of the show will premiere immediately following Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, 2020. After that premiere, the show will move back to its regular Wednesday time slot from 8-9pm ET/PT. This coveted time slot for the premiere episode is the biggest lead-in in television each year.

At upfronts in the spring, Fox entertainment chief Charlie Collier explained that season 2 of the show would be produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. (Up until now, it has been produced by Endemol Shine.)

In September, Variety revealed that the second season of the show premiered at 2.5 rating and just under 8 million total views. This was a 17% dip compared to last season’s premiere. They note, however, that the rating is in line with its season 1 average. (For comparison, Chicago Med scored at 1.0 and 7.41 million views, followed by Chicago PD with a 1.1 rating and 6.52 million total viewers. And on CBS, Survivor debuted to its lowest season premiere rating ever– a 1.3 and 6.29 million views.)

How Does the Show Work?

Each week, two masked celebrities sing and dance in costumes that completely disguise their identities. The audience and a judging panel then choose a winner, between the two competitors. The losing celebs match up against one another, and at the end of each episode, the losing celebrity’s identity is revealed.

The winner of Season one of the show was T-Pain. During the Season 2 premiere, two masked stars took off their masks. The egg and the ice cream lost the week- they ended up being Johnny Weir and Tyler Ninja Blevins (a Youtube gamer).

This year, the budget for the show was actually lower than season one, despite the series being a breakout hit. People have already started to guess whose behind which mask this season. Vulture has ventured that the butterfly is Michelle Williams, of Destiny’s Child fame. The Ladybug, according to the outlet, is likely Kelly Osbourne; after all, she was born into a famous family and has been thrust into the spotlight on more than one occasion. And the thingamajig? Victor Oladipo.

This season, the same panel of judges return to the show: Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke. Guest judges this season include last season’s winner, T-Pain, along with Anthony Anderson, Joel McHale, and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. The costumes this season? Butterfly, Eagle, Egg, Flamingo, Fox, Ice Cream, Leopard, Panda, Rottweiler, Skeleton, Thingamajig, and Tree.

This season has teased to be much more secretive than Season 1. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Craig Plestis shared, “Security is going to be a lot more stringent in season two… For season one, we were not under the radar for a lot of people, and we still had a lot of security. So we’re really going to have to be on top of our game for season two.”

Be sure to tune into The Masked Singer, airing Wednesdays on Fox at 8pm ET/PT.

