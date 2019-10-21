‘The Voice’ 2019 Time & Season 17 Schedule: When the Live Shows Start

The Voice 2019 is currently in the midst of the battle rounds, with contestants being eliminated, stolen by judges, and moving on in the competition. Last season, the blind auditions and battle rounds aired just once per week, on Monday nights, but, for season 17, episodes are airing Mondays and Tuesdays. On Monday nights, the show airs on NBC from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, and Tuesdays from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.

The blinds and the battle rounds are pre-taped episodes and they used to be followed by the knockout rounds, which were also pre-taped. But, last season, the show incorporated the new live cross battles, which meant that the live shows start sooner in the season. Fortunately for knockout fans, the knockouts are back, according to NBC.

Read on below for a rundown on the show schedule, with additional details about the coaches, mentors, and how to watch the show online.

“THE VOICE” SEASON 17 BATTLE ROUNDS: The blind auditions aired from September 23, 2019 to October 14, 2019, but the blinds ended halfway through the October 14th episode, leading right into the battles. Episode 2 of the battles aired on October 15, 2019. Below are the remaining battle rounds episode dates:

Monday, October 21, 2019

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Monday, October 28, 2019

“THE VOICE” SEASON 17 KNOCKOUT ROUNDS: With the return of the knockouts, Taylor Swift will be helping out as the key adviser for all four teams. And, each coach will have only one opportunity for a steal in this round. When it comes to the dates of the knockout episodes, reads on below.

Monday, October 28, 2019 (The knockouts will begin halfway through the Monday episode, which also shows the conclusion of the battles.)

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Monday, November 4, 2019

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

“THE VOICE” SEASON 17 LIVE SHOWS START DATE: On November 11, 2019 and November 12, 2019, the Live Playoffs Top 20 and Live Playoffs Top 20 Eliminations will air. These will be the first live shows of the season. Additional known live episodes for the season include:

Live Top 13 Performances & Eliminations – November 18-19, 2019

Live Top 11 Performances & Eliminations – November 25-26, 2019

Live Top 10 Performances & Eliminations – December 2-3, 2019

In an official statement by NBC about the live shows this season, NBC has reported, “In the Live Playoff Rounds, the top 20 artists will compete to secure a spot in the Live Shows. Each team has five artists left. Artists will perform and the top two vote-earners on each team will automatically advance. Each coach will then have to select one of their remaining artists to complete their roster and move on to the final phase of the competition — the Live Shows.” NBC continued, “In the live performance phase of the competition, the top artists will compete each week against each other during a live broadcast. The television audience will vote to save their favorite artists. The artists with the lowest number of votes will be eligible for the “Instant Save.” These artists will each perform a new song that represents why they should earn the save. America will then have the opportunity to save their favorite performer by voting on The Voice app or NBC.com. The singers with the lowest number of votes will be sent home each week. In the end, one will be named The Voice and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.”

