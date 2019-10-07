The 2019 Fall edition of The Voice is in its blind auditions stage and each of the four judges have been filling up their teams with talented contestants. As the blind auditions carry on, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani bring on potential winners, until their teams are full for the next round. But, who are the contestants so far and which teams are they on. Read on for the rundown on the teams for season 17 at this point.

Team Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice” 2019

The contestants on Clarkson’s team are Brennan Lassiter, Alex Guthrie, Shane Q, Jake Hoot, Melinda Rodriguez, Injoy Fountain, and Hello Sunday. Twenty-year-old Brennan Lassiter performed “You Are My Sunshine” for his blind audition and he received a four-chair turn from the judges, but he went with Clarkson as his coach. Guthrie sang “Love and Happiness” for his audition and received a chair turn from Stefani, in addition to Clarkson. He comes from Marietta, Georgia and is 25 years old.

Shane Q got a four-chair turn from the judges and opted to go with Clarkson as his coach. He hails from Sacramento, is 28 years old and performed “Tennessee Whiskey” for his audition on the show. Hello Sunday is a singing duo, made up of Myla Finks and Chelsea Grover. Clarkson was the only coach to turn her chair for the two singers, who performed “This Is Me”. Finks and Grover are only 13 and 14 years old. Jake Hoot is 30 years old and performed “When It Rains It Pours” for his blind audition. Clarkson was the only judge to turn her chair for him as well, so he automatically was added to her team.

Melinda Rodriguez hails from Miami, Florida and she is 23 years old. For her blind audition, she sang “What a Wonderful World”. Gwen Stefani also turned her chair for Rodriguez but lost out to Clarkson. Another contestant who got turns from Stefani and Clarkson but ended up with Clarkson was Injoy Fountain, who performed “7 Rings”.

Team John Legend on “The Voice” 2019

John Legend’s team thus far is made up of singers Katie Kadan, Will Breman, Mendeleyev, Marybeth Byrd, Dane & Stephanie, Preston C. Howell, and Max Boyle. Kadan, who is 38 and from Chicago, Illinois, would have gotten a four-chair turn, but Shelton blocked Clarkson from being able to make a bid for her. For her blind audition, Kadan performed “Baby I Love You”. Will Breman is 25 years old and comes from Santa Barbara. He performed “Say You’ll Be There” for his blind audition and got chair turns from Legend, as well as Stefani.

Twenty-three-year-old Max Boyle, who comes from Toledo, Ohio, performed “Wayfaring Stranger” for his audition. Kelly Clarkson also tried to vie for him but she was blocked by Legend.

Mendeleyev got a four-chair turn from the judges but picked Legend as his coach, after a performance of the song “Girl from the North Country”. Mendeleyev is 28 years old and is from Santa Barbara, California. Another nearly four-chair turn was Marybeth Byrd. Everyone turned their chairs for her, but Blake Shelton was blocked from vying for her as a team member by Kelly Clarkson. Byrd is just 18 years old and is from Arkansas. For her blind audition, she performed “Angel from Montgomery”.

Dane & Stephanie are 21 and come from New Jersey. They got chair turns from Blake Shelton and John Legend but went with Legend after singing the song “Angela”. Preston C. Howell, who is only 14 years old, got a four-chair turn for his performance of “Dream a Little Dream of Me” and he chose to be on Legend’s team.

Team Blake Shelton on “The Voice” 2019

Josie Jones, Cali Wilson, Jordan Chase, Kat Hammock, Marina Chello, and Cory Jackson are the performers on Blake Shelton’s team so far. Hammock is just 18 years old and performed the song “Vienna” for her audition, which earned chair turns from Shelton, as well as Gwen Stefani. Marina Chello got a chair turn from Shelton and Clarkson, but picked Shelton for her coach after performing “Walk Me Home”. She is 37 years old and is from Plainview, New York.

Cory Jackson got chair turns from three out of the four judges. John Legend did not turn his chair for Jackson, who performed the song “Galveston” for his audition. Jackson is 24 years old and lives in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Both Blake Shelton and John Legend turned their chairs for Josie Jones, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Alabama, but Jones went with Shelton. Cali Wilson got chair turns from everyone except for Kelly Clarkson after performing “Dreams”. Wilson is 28 years old and hails from Salem, Iowa. A 19-year-old Jordan Chase got chair turns from Shelton and Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani after singing “Makin’ Me Look Good Again”. Chase is from Pensacola, Florida.

Team Gwen Stefani on “The Voice” 2019

Gwen Stefani has the most artists on her team so far and they include Jake HaldenVang, Rose Short, Kyndal Inskeep, Royce Lovett, Calvin Lockett, Kiara Brown, James Violet, and Elise Azkoul. HaldenVang is 24 years old and hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. For his audition, he sang “Wish I Knew You”. Rose Short is 34 years old and comes from Texas. She performed “Preach” for her audition, which earned chair turns from Clarkson and Stefani, but she went with Stefani.

Shelton was blocked by Stefani from turning his chair for Kyndal Inskeep, who performed the song “Never Been to Spain”. Inskeep is 22 years old and hails from Nashville, Tennessee. Kelly Clarkson also turned her chair for Inskeep. Singer Royce Lovett is 30 years old and is from Tallahassee, Florida. He performed the song “911” and got chair turns from both Stefani and Shelton, but he picked Stefani’s team. Elise Azkoul defaulted to Stefani’s team since Stefani was the only coach to turn her chair for Azkoul. She performed the song “Million Reasons”, is age 28 and comes from Atlanta, Georgia.

Calvin Lockett got chair turns from everyone except for Kelly Clarkson for his performance of “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)”. Lockett is 25 years old and is from Durham, North Carolina. Both Blake Shelton and Stefani turned their chairs for Kiara Brown, but Brown went with Stefani. The Las Vegas native performed “Free Fallin'” for her blind audition. Stefani’s contestant James Violet is 20 years old and comes from Syracuse, Utah. Violet’s blind audition was a performance of “Sweet Creature”.

