What Happened on The Voice Last Night? 10/14/2019 Recap

The Voice season 17 episode 7 aired last night, October 14, and it marked the start of battle rounds. Contestants from each team squared off, and whoever lost was eliminated from the competition. There were also four spots remaining on each coach’s team, so read on to find out which contestants made the cut.

So how did the contestants do? Who was eliminated last night? Read on for a recap of last night’s performances and eliminations: (WARNING: Major The Voice Spoilers ahead!)

The Coaches Filled Up Their Respective Teams During Last Night’s Episode

This season, coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are able to use one save to keep one of their artists. Fans got to see this new rule come into play during last night’s episode.

Zoe Upkins was the first contestant to perform last night, and she gave a soaring rendition of “Angel of Mine.” She got turns from Legend, Clarkson and Shelton. The former gave the most convincing sales pitch, and Upkins became his final team member. Matthew McQueen was the next hopeful, and his killer cover of “Someone You Loved” got the attention of Clarkson and Shelton. He decided to go with the latter, filling up the last spot.

Gracee Shriver managed to get turns from Stefani and Clarkson, and the aspiring country singer decided to go with Clarkson, who has more country experience than Stefani. That means Stefani was forced to make the final pick of the season. She did not go for Ty Mauro, but she did turn her chair around for Caroline Reilly after her impressive rendition of “Somebody to Love.” Reilly filled the last spot on Team Gwen.

Josie Jones Was Eliminated During Last Night’s Battle Rounds

Khalea Lynee and Zoe Upkins were the first contestants to go head-to-head during last night’s episode. Lynee’s powerhouse vocals led to her winning the battle, but Legend used his one save to keep Upkins in the mix. He admitted that putting the two contestants together was not the best idea. Josie Jones and Kat Hammock were next up, and the latter comes out on top after her killer rendition of “Take Me Home Country Roads.” Despite her strong outing, Jones is not saved by any of the coaches and is sent home.

The episode ended with a duet from Team Kelly’s Shane Q, who was a four-chair turn, and Melinda Rodriguez. The coach had them sing Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes,” and they proved equally matched. Clarkson decided to keep them both. She picked Shane as the winner, but she opted to use her one save to keep Rodriguez around. Legend tried to steal Rodriguez away by pressing his steal button, but she ultimately decided to stay with Team Kelly. For those keeping track, there have been no successfully stolen artists this season.