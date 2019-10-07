‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Intro: Homage to Rick in Opening Credits Sequence

With the premiere of The Walking Dead Season 10 tonight on AMC, fans are loving the new scenes that were added to the opening credits intro. There’s one particular homage to Rick that fans especially like. Here’s a look at what’s new.

A Sequence in the Intro Is Devoted to Rick

One of the new additions that fans like the most is a sequence in the intro devoted to Rick. The sequence below was shared by Redditor u/KyloKenobi.

During the scene, you see Rick on the bridge from far away. Then you see him raising his gun to the zombie horde. And then you see the explosion where Rick was believed to have been killed.

It’s a beautiful scene and perfect for the new season.

More New Scenes Pay Homage to Last Season

Near the end, we see the scene above with the heads on pikes in the background.

And then there’s this scene:

Fans love that this is the point where Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s name appears. They wonder if this might be a hint that Negan will help stop the Whisperers. Maybe he’ll kill Alpha with Rick’s revolver, which is also seen in this shot.

Here’s a look at the Season 10 intro video again.

Here’s what The Walking Dead‘s intro looked like in Season 9. The changes are subtle but notable.

Here are the names as they appear in the new intro for Season 10:

First up is Norman Reedus, which seems to indicate that he’ll be the new male lead now that Andrew Lincoln is gone.

Next is Danai Gurira.

Then Melissa McBride as the tree explodes into crows.

Christian Serratos is listed next in the scene with the skull and pitchfork.

Then Josh MCDermitt, whose character is tied closely to Christian’s.

Next up is Seth Gilliam during the helicopter scene.

And then Ross Marquand.

Next is Khary Payton, then Ryan Hurst, then Samantha Morton.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s name appears in the scene with Rick’s revolver and the “Silence the Whisperers” wall, as noted earlier in this story.

In the scene showing Rick’s scene on the bridge, we see Executive Producer Robert Kirkman listed, which is fitting.

Then executive producer David Alpert, Denise Huth, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera, Gale Anne Hurd, and Scott M. Gimple. Next is executive producer Angela Kang. Fans are celebrating her involvement and say the series has improved drastically since she took over the reins.

Finally is the “developed by” for Frank Darabont and the line about the show being based on the series of graphic novels by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

If you’re really interested in how the intros have changed over the seasons, here’s a look at the theme differences from Season 1 to Season 6.

The new cartoon theme is vastly different from what we had before Season 9, but many fans love this new theme even more than the previous seasons’ intro themes.

Here are what the opening credits looked like for Season 7.

And a look back at Season 8.

And here’s a look again at the Season 10 intro:

