‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Premiere Schedule: Time, Date & How to Watch It Early

If you’re seeing a lot of people talking about how they’ve already seen The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 premiere on AMC, that’s because it’s available to watch early online for people who have a cable subscription and are in the United States. The episode will still premiere on Sunday for the first time on TV, but people subscribed to AMC Premiere get to watch it early. Here are more details on the show’s schedule and when you can watch the premiere.

AMC Premiere Made the TWD Season 10 Premiere Available a Week Early

AMC Premiere has made the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead available a week early. In fact, you can watch it right now on AMC Premiere if you want. It first became available on Sunday night, the same night of the Fear the Walking Dead finale.

You can sign up for a free trial of AMC Premiere if you’re not sure that you want to commit to the $4.99/month price. Typically, AMC Premiere also lets you stream new episodes 48 hours before they air. They offered this for Fear the Walking Dead all season long, and it appears they’ll be doing the same for The Walking Dead, according to the copy on their website.

Remember: AMC Premiere only works if you have a TV provider. If you’ve cut the cord and are cable-free, then you can’t use AMC Premiere. The website notes: “You can subscribe to AMC Premiere as long as AMC is part of your TV package. If you suspend or cancel your TV Provider account, your AMC Premiere subscription will no longer be active. Xfinity viewers can upgrade to AMC Premiere through Xfinity.”

You can watch AMC Premiere on AMC.com, with the AMC app on your phone or tablet, or on your TV streaming device with the AMC app.

The Season 10 Premiere Airs on TV on Sunday, October 6

If you don’t want to pay extra, you can just wait until the premiere airs on Sunday, October 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Most people still wait to watch the show until it airs on TV, so you won’t be alone in waiting. This week’s premiere will be 14 minutes longer, ending at 10:14 p.m. Eastern. It will be followed by Talking Dead starting at 10:14 p.m. Eastern. The episodes will continue to air every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC until the first break.

Check with your local TV provider (ie FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner, AT&T, Charter) to find out what channel AMC is on in your area. You can also click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number.

Season 10 Schedule

Here’s what we know so far about the Season 10 schedule and when they will air on TV:

Episode 1: Lines We Cross – 10/6/2019 (available on AMC Premiere one week early)

Episode 2: We Are the End of the World – 10/13/2019 (This episode and beyond are likely available on AMC Premiere 48 hours early)

Episode 3: Ghosts – 10/20/2019

Episode 4: Silence the Whisperers – 10/27/2019

Episode 5: What It Always Is – 11/3/2019

Episode 6: Bonds – 11/10/2019

Episode 7: Open Your Eyes – 11/17/2019

Episode 8: The World Before – 11/24/2019

Not everyone’s happy about some viewers’ getting to see the premiere early. In fact, it’s causing some problems on Reddit threads, where spoilers are being shared before most people will even get a chance to watch the Season 10 premiere.

Here’s just one thread talking about the issue.

People who don’t have cable or who are outside the U.S. can’t use the AMC Premiere feature, so they can’t see the premiere early.

Without spoilers, I can share that I saw the premiere early and it is very good. The Walking Dead has improved drastically in the last season, and that trend is continuing for Season 10. You won’t want to miss the premiere. It’s going to be fun to discuss what happens with friends and colleagues later.