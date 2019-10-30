The Witcher Release Date: When Will it Premiere on Netflix?

The Witcher, Netflix’s highly anticipated original series based off the Polish novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, might finally have a release date – December 17, 2019. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the Netflix series’ arrival since it was first announced that a show was in the works, but the streaming service has been relatively vague about its official release date all year.

Author Andrzej Sapkowski announced via a press release that he was honored to have Netflix pick his story up, although he also gave no details on its release, so we’ve had to do some digging to figure out the December date.

“I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” he stated, according to PC Gamer. “I’m excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”

Here’s what we know about the Netflix series’ release date, and why we believe it to be December 17:

All Signs Point to December 17 as the Official Release Date

Yes, you read that right, there will be a red carpet premiere on December 16. As with that other big fantasy show, these premieres show only the first episode. So the release date for everyone else is definitely December 17? pic.twitter.com/kgFwJXx7Z8 — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) October 27, 2019

Although Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, a few hints have been dropped over the last few months that point toward a December 17 debut, including an accidental Facebook leak in the Netherlands and a banner at MCM Comic Con in London, which was promoting a competition related to the show.

Redanian Intelligence recently spotted a banner at Comic Con that noted a December premiere date for The Witcher. The banner reads, “Share your experience on your Instagram or Twitter feed using #TheWitcherLondon for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Witcher premiere on December 16.” If the premiere falls on December 16, the Netflix premiere will likely debut on the following day, December 17.

Another leak earlier this year also hinted at a December 17 release date. The Facebook account for Netflix in the Netherlands posted a now-deleted update, which listed the number of days until the release of several new Netflix series. The Witcher was listed as 97 days from the date of the post on September 11, which lands on December 17.

The Show Was Originally Slated for a November Release

It was previously hinted that The Witcher might be released on November 1, although that date has since been pushed back. Netflix Executive Producer Giovanni Eūgene Altamarquéz‏ revealed in a (now-deleted) tweet last August that the major filming for the show had been completed, and that they were planning a November 1 premiere of the show.

The Witcher major filming has wrapped for Season 1 plus all major filming for the series has been completed. But, this doesn’t necessarily mean every bit of filming is complete because the series is undergoing some reshoots after the recasting of a major character. From here, the show enters post-production where it will hopefully be finished in time for its late 2019 release at the end of Oct 2019.

One likely release date for the episodes of #TheWitcher is Friday, November 1.

At this time, it looks like The Witcher will likely be released before the end of the year, although that could change. We will let you know more about the precise launch date as soon as more details become available, so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

