Tiffany Haddish Joins Ellen DeGeneres’ EP Andy for Annual Halloween Haunted House Video

Ellen DeGeneres has a delightful Halloween tradition for her daytime talk show. Every year, she sends her easily-scared executive producer Andy Lassner through a haunted house and hilarity ensues. This year, Tiffany Haddish got in on the fun and really, it’s a competition for who can scream the loudest.

The pair went through the Us house at Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights and things got off to a rip-roaring start when a man came bursting out of the entrance and chased Haddish down the sidewalk.

Once inside, Haddish is almost screaming preemptively because she’s so much on edge. Lassner, being an old hat at this, warns her, “You don’t scream unless it’s something!”

“That’s a person! That’s a person! I told your motherf*ckin’ *ss, that was a person!” yells Haddish. She really is kind of amazing to watch do this and the use of profanity is top notch.

This being a haunted house based on Jordan Peele’s movie Us, when an actor bursts out who is supposed to be Lupita Nyong’o’s character, Haddish screams, “We not trying to f*ck with you, Lupita! That’s Lupita!”

Haddish is definitely one of the best celebrities DeGeneres has had do her haunted house tradition. We’re not sure anything can top Eric Stonestreet, but Haddish is right up there.

Ellen also doesn’t need for it to be Halloween to scare the pants off of her guests. And it’s all in good fun. The talk show host and comedian says in a Twitter post, “Scaring people is how I show my love.”

Tell that to these guests.

